SA Deaf Association welcomes Barbie's disability range
JOHANNESBURG – Disability is part of human diversity, in fact, an estimated one billion people or around 15% of the world have some form of disability.
Including people with disabilities in everyday activities and encouraging them to have roles similar to their peers who do not have a disability is important and certainly falls under disability inclusion.
Of course, this involves more than simply encouraging people, it requires making sure that adequate policies and practices are in effect in a community or organisation.
Barbie’s Fashion Doll line took it a step further and made dolls that focused on disability representation and diversity inclusion.
Barbie,my queen, hecking legend has now dolls with disabilities/mobility impairment 😭❤👏 pic.twitter.com/oAdO3q5gZu— 🔴 LIVE| mel_plays_games (@mel_plays_games) May 31, 2022
The brand includes a Barbie with a behind-the-ear hearing aid and a Barbie with a prosthetic leg, plus, a Ken doll with vitiligo, a condition where the skin loses pigmentation and appears blotchy.
Eyewitness News caught up with the South African National Deaf Association (SANDA) to talk about what they thought about Barbie’s latest doll with a behind-the-ear hearing aid.
“This is a welcomed positive development that reflects acceptance of diversity and wearing hearing aids as normal as brushing one's teeth in the morning. It's indicative of a society that’s adapting and evolving to accommodate our humanity and differences,” said SANDA’s CEO, Jabulane Blose.
This isn’t the first time Barbie’s parent company, Mattel, engaged the disability community with an inclusive product. Back in 2000, a Barbie doll with vitiligo debuted and quickly rose to be one of the top five best-selling fashionistas at the time. In 2020, Mattel introduced a Barbie wheelchair user.
Lisa McKnight, EVP, Global Head of Barbie & Dolls Portfolio at Mattel, also shared on her Linkedin: “Our Barbie Fashionistas line features a range of skin tones, body types and disabilities to reflect the diversity kids see in the world around them. Knowing that kids’ early childhood experiences help shape how they perceive the world, we are dedicated to reflecting a multi-dimensional view of beauty and fashion in our dolls.”
The toymaker said they worked with medical professionals to ensure accurate representation. Dr. Jen Richardson, an audiology expert and hearing loss advocate, was said to be consulted on the inclusive design of the latest doll.
she’s mine 😍 #disabledbarbie #representationmatters pic.twitter.com/5f4p2c05cz— Ola Ojewumi (@Olas_Truth) December 3, 2019
“It matters greatly to children to believe they are no different from other children out there and this naturally helps build their confidence, individuality and personality – notwithstanding their hearing loss. These dolls could represent ‘normality’ to otherwise what is considered a stigma of disability. This gives children a massive boost to be a person with their own identity, self-esteem and independence,” said Blose.
Barbie said the line would also integrate other aspects of inclusion, such as various body types and hair textures.
SANDA said this kind of inclusion was important to children: “Dolls are symbolic, playful and have a cathartic value in children and a doll like this reflects a ‘real world’ circumstances and what it means to be different in a society that highly values to be normal.”
Mattel said in June they would be releasing the first Barbie doll with behind-the-ear hearing aids. The toymaker is also introducing a new doll with a prosthetic leg.
SANDA’s Blose said the dolls could have a positive impact on society and another way to create disability inclusion.
“For society, seeing these dolls could normalise, equalise, and integrate wearing of hearing aids as often as just like wearing eyeglasses and taking chronic medication. Importantly, it could redefine progress towards awareness, sensitivity and diversity of people who wear hearing aids. It could remove the persistent and age-old stigma associated with hearing loss and deafness. As an organisation, SANDA is quite happy with this advancement in thinking, openness, inclusivity and accommodation.”
Mattel said the offerings were part of the Fashionistas collection, which included over 175 looks that vary in skin tone, eye colour, hair colour and texture, body type, disability and fashion.
This article first appeared on EWN : SA Deaf Association welcomes Barbie's disability range
More from Lifestyle
Suzuki becomes South Africa’s best-selling car
Pippa Hudson speaks to motoring journalist, Ernest Page.Read More
Consumer Talk: Comair refunds and the best place to buy groceries
Pippa Hudson spoke to consumer journalist Wendy Knowler about the options for consumers who had purchased Comair tickets, which are invalid, and the most affordable shop for grocery shopping.Read More
How to feed your family nutritious food on a budget
Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Irene Labuschagne, Principle Dietitian at the Nutrition Information Centre at Stellenbosch University.Read More
EU forces Apple to use USB-C charger (Samsung, Huawei… ) in all its phones
Zain Johnson interviews Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband.Read More
WATCH: Orangutan grabbing man at the zoo goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
From reels to finstas: A guide to keeping your children safe on Instagram
Pippa Hudson speaks to Dean McCoubrey, founder of social media education and training platform My Social Life.Read More
Auction offers a rare opportunity to own something from Irma Stern
Pippa Hudson interviews Kirsty Colledge, head of the art department Strauss & Co in Cape Town.Read More
How big is Irish dancing in South Africa?
Ray White spoke to the owner of Duncan studio Susan Theron about Irish dancing in our country.Read More
Ladles of Love plans to go big for Mandela Day
Ray White speaks to Ladles of Love founder, Danny Diliberto, about the organisation fighting hunger in Gauteng and the Western Cape.Read More