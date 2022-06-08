



Suzuki was South Africa’s top-selling passenger car brand in May.

For decades, the top spot has belonged to Toyota or Volkswagen, but they are now being outsold by the Japanese small-car specialist.

Toyota’s sales were hampered by the suspension of operations at its plant in Durban, due to recent floods.

Suzuki is selling more of its cars in South Africa right now more than ever. © boggy22/123rf.com

RELATED: New Suzuki S-Presso is the cheapest car in South Africa – got R134 900?

Suzuki sold 4250 new vehicles in South Africa last month:

Swift - 1764

S-Presso – 783

Vitara Brezza – 530

Jimny – 428

Ertiga – 305

Celerio – 178

Dzire - 149

Meanwhile, Toyota sold 3998 while Volkswagen managed to shift 3939 cars.

Pippa Hudson spoke to motor journalist, Ernest Page:

RELATED: Unsafe new cars for sale in South Africa that would be illegal in Europe

The market needs a bunch of cars that offer good value for money… They’ve thrown a whole bunch of cars at that segment [sub-R300 000] … The South African market has been eating it up… Ernest Page, motoring journalist

They are very proud to be at the top of the sales charts. Ernest Page, motoring journalist

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Suzuki becomes South Africa’s best-selling car