Nersa boosts renewable energy, approving 16 new projects in 19 days





Nersa has given the go-ahead for 16 renewable energy projects.

It initially took 73 days to greenlight two previous projects.

In the space of 19 days, the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) has given the green light for 16 new renewable energy projects, where it initially took 73 days to approve two renewable energy projects.

Research fellow at UCT's Global Risk Governance Programme, Hilton Trollip, believes this is very good news for the country.

The world has moved on. Most of the world, even in China, they have competition in their electricity system. Hilton Trollip - Research fellow at UCT's Global Risk Governance Programme.

The new projects are a step in the right direction for the country, but not so much for Eskom as their financial problems will seemingly become worse.

Trollip believes some competition for Eskom can actually be good.

With no competition, we've seen Eskom just go south. Hilton Trollip - Research fellow at UCT's Global Risk Governance Programme.

