Guard against losing a flight when you miss the first leg of a journey
Many airline passengers have experienced the horror of having a flight or flights cancelled when they miss the first leg of a multi-stop journey.
Not all airlines do this clarifies consumer journo Wendy Knowler, but it's a practice (controversial) that many do employ.
It's in the Ts and Cs. Last I heard British Airways and Virgin Atlantic still do it. They've resisted the calls to remove the no-show clauses from their Ts and Cs...Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
The issue is if you didn't take the initial flight for whatever reason... if you don't proactively phone and tell the airline 'don't cancel my follow-on leg'... they just blooming cancel it!Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Given how disrupted international travel is these days... it's very important to do this to avoid lots of drama and expense.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Knowler followed up on two cases of lost flights this week.
One was an Emirates customer who booked through Flight Centre and experienced an unexpected complication with his Australian visa (no visible colour in his passport photo).
Flight Centre has now reached out to Emirates to see if the client has any recourse.
The travel retailer's Ts and Cs do include the following: “You will forfeit the fare if you do not fly, or do not notify the airline or travel agent of your intention not to travel, prior to your scheduled departure. Tickets must be travelled on in the sequence they are booked, if not, the ticket will be forfeited.”
Using a tried and tested travel agent instead of going the online route on your own can be a good call, Knowler says.
For more detail, listen to the interview below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Guard against losing a flight when you miss the first leg of a journey
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_126115920_wait-for-flight-afro-businessman-looking-through-window-in-airport.html?vti=npv5n5dkqf0ex4xyic-1-64
