Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers





"When my kids were small we'd go into frozen meal production mode a couple of days a month, making nutritious meals to freeze in ice cubes in the freezer."

Bruce Whitfield reminisces about the days when there wasn't much available in the way of healthy, commercial baby food.

Sisters Anna Olivier and Judi de Jongh have jumped in to fill this gap in the market.

They launched their online business Umatie ten years ago, and are now also supplying frozen meals to major retailers including Spar, Checkers and Pick n Pay.

Image supplied by Umatie, producer of frozen meals for babies and toddlers

Whitfield asks Somerset West-based Olivier about the growth of the business.

The idea came about 11 years ago... I had my first baby and I was at home, I took two years off work... I'm a graphic designer, but I also love cooking. Anna Olivier, Co-owner - Umatie

Olivier went the route of cooking and freezing food for her little one and was inundated with requests from friends whose babies "just loved it" on weekends away.

Her sister, a chartered accountant, was also keen to start a business and so Umatie was born after a year of intensive research.

We cooked all the meals ourselves... and did all the deliveries. It was a very humble idea and we're very excited about the growth over the past ten years. Anna Olivier, Co-owner - Umatie

There was such a huge gap back in the day, and we wanted to create meals that tasted delicious. I'm still to find the person that thought baby food should taste bland! Anna Olivier, Co-owner - Umatie

The golden rule at Umatie is "if you don't want to eat it yourself, don't feed it to your baby" she says.

"The food that you need to give your baby should be delicious, and that's what Umatie stands for."

I think if you do the groundwork really well and introduce babies and kids to good-tasting food, they will love good-tasting food. If you introduce them to bland food, that is what they'll think food should taste like. Anna Olivier, Co-owner - Umatie

After being approached over the years by a number of potential investors, they finally sold a majority stake in the business to Libstar Nova.

"What is amazing about Libstar Nova is that they are pushing entrepreneurs to reach their full potential... We are still running the day-to-day management of Umatie..."

Listen to the interview with Olivier below:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers