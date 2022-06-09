Financial wellness: Avoid unnecessary purchases, supplement your income
At the moment, many South Africans may be finding themselves failing to try and manage their money.
John Perlman spoke to Paul Roelofse about how we can manage our finances during this challenging time.
While we cannot control outside factors, we can control our personal choices to manage our money.
The first tip Roelofse gives is to hold off on any unnecessary purchases and save money wherever you can.
In addition to this, if you can, try to supplement your income, either by picking up a side job or working extra hours.
As difficult as these times are, they are hopefully only temporary and better days are ahead of us.
Listen to the audio for more.
