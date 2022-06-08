Streaming issues? Report here
'Minister to appoint DG as soon as possible, I don't want to be acting for long'

8 June 2022 10:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff

Bruce Whitfield talks to Ismail Momoniat after his appointment as Acting Director General of National Treasury. (EFF's not happy)
FILE: Acting Treasury Director-General Ismail Momoniat. Picture: @TreasuryRSA/Twitter

Ismail Momoniat, current Deputy Director General at National Treasury, has been appointed as Acting Director General.

The announcement came from Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday morning.

Momoniat steps in to replace Dondo Mogajane, who has left Treasury.

A Finance Ministry statement says Momoniat brings a wealth of experience to the position, having served as DDG for 22 of his 27 years at Treasury.

Considering his CV, why is he only acting as DG Bruce Whitfield asks the Treasury veteran.

"I guess one reason is because I've never applied for the DG post before, and I don't intend to either for the future."

Momoniat says his role is to hold the fort and help the Minister with the transition to a new DG.

He explains why he doesn't want what is one of the most powerful positions in government.

I like to focus on a specific area... whether it was intergovernmental finances or whether it was tax or financial sector policy issues, being the DDG allowed me to get involved in the details of a project.

Ismail Momoniat, Acting Director General - National Treasury

Momoniat says what he has being up till now has given him great satisfaction.

When you become the DG, it's probably one of the hardest jobs and you don't have control over your time... You can't actually initiate processes, which is what I love to do.

Ismail Momoniat, Acting Director General - National Treasury

Eyewitness News reports that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have rejected Momoniat's appointment.

"The EFF has accused Momoniat... of being central to the Treasury's efforts to undermine transformative and progressive legislative proposals in Parliament."

Economic policy is a contestable area, people have different approaches, and that's fine. Some may have more sinister motives... because in acting against corruption and so on, you also get those who get a bit worried...

Ismail Momoniat, Acting Director General - National Treasury

The process of appointing a permanent DG could take anything between two to six months, he ventures.

"I've told the Minister he must proceed quite fast and appoint someone as soon as possible. I don't really want to stay as Acting DG for a long time."

Listen to the interview with Momoniat on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Minister to appoint DG as soon as possible, I don't want to be acting for long'




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
