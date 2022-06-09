Five eco-friendly experiences in Johannesburg





JOHANNESBURG - You can jump on the bandwagon of decreasing pollutants that harm the environment.

World Oceans Day, which is commemorated annually on 8 June, is the perfect excuse to play your part.

The day is recognised by the United Nations and it aims of to create awareness on the damaging impact of pollution and climate change on marine life and the ocean.

With the winter season in full swing and no sight of the ocean, well except a fake one, you can still observe and appreciate the benefits our oceans bring.

Here are five places that value the environment, embrace eco- conscious practices and deliver products and services without compromising quality.

GO THRIFTING AT IFUKU

Dedicated to vintage denim, Ifuku boasts rare vintage finds like Levi’s, Dr. Martens boots or even a pair Christian Dior shoes on a budget.

At the same time, denim production uses a lot of water and it pollutes the air. So, saving water and workers' lungs are reasons enough to thrift your statement piece of choice.

Described as "an authentic and honest experience of denim culture" - the store offers high quality pre-owned items and sells them at a fraction of their original value.

This serves as a key selling point for Ifuku.

Make your way to Complex 44 Stanley, Milpark, to find an eye-catching piece that you can sport at your preferred occasion.

SHOP FOR HOUSEHOLD ESSENTIALS AT A PLASTIC-FREE GROCER

Plastic pollution affects marine life and every year, eight million tons of waste is dumped into the ocean.

The Refillery is a plastic-free and plant friendly grocer located at Denmyr Court, 65 Linden, 7th street.

They stock cereals, beans, baking essentials and coffee, among others, and plastic products are a deliberate exception.

They offer a free delivery service for orders over R1000. Visit their website for more information.

VISIT JFF ROOFTOP FARM

Found in the inner city of Johannesburg, this rooftop farm literally gives the notion of "flowering through the concrete" a new meaning.

The nursery stands in the middle of a concrete block of commercial buildings in Braamfontein's Juta street.

It offers a range of plants and gardening products starting from R100.

Guests can also expect the aroma of fresh coffee from a station manned by a barista at the entrance - as well as small treats.

TRY A VEGAN MEAL AT THE FUSSY VEGAN

Not saying you should totally convert but in full spirit of World Oceans Day, is it not worth a try?

Voted the Best Vegan restaurant 2021, the establishment is aimed at educating people on veganism and increasing access to the cuisine in South Africa.

Founded in 2018, the fairly young eatery is located Blairgrowrie, Randburg and has another offering in Cape Town. Visit the webpage and view their menu.

TREAT YOURSELF TO A SOLO SPA DAY AT SAXON HOTEL

The Saxon Hotel, Villas and Spa recently launched a range of sustainable and locally sourced amenities.

The hotel underwent significant changes during the COVID-19 pandemic and developed a new wellness philosophy through their range of products developed by local experts and signed off with unique signature fragrance.

This article first appeared on EWN : Five eco-friendly experiences in Johannesburg