Ramaphosa's resignation over farm theft claims not being considered yet - Mabuza
CAPE TOWN - Deputy President David Mabuza said that they hadn’t reached a point to even consider President Cyril Ramaphosa’s resignation because of the criminal allegations he was facing.
Mabuza has also called for cool heads and said that MPs should allow for law enforcement agencies to investigate the robbery at the president’s Limpopo farm without any interference.
Mabuza was responding to oral questions in the National Assembly on Wednesday.
He said that people should not jump to conclusions on the investigation into whether President Ramaphosa was part of a cover-up following a robbery at his farm.
"Probably a decision will be taken after a determination has been made of which we can’t probably jump the gun and say this is going to be the determination," Mabuza said.
Mabuza said that they had not yet reached the point whether Ramaphosa should resign as a result of the allegations.
He told MPs that law enforcement agencies should also be given space to investigate without any interference.
"We should allow the respective law enforcement agencies to investigate without our interference and finally make their investigation known. If they want to charge the president, they'll do so at the proper time," he said.
Ramaphosa can expect the same hostility from MPs about the robbery when he tables the Presidency Budget on Thursday.
This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa's resignation over farm theft claims not being considered yet - Mabuza
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
More from Politics
How long will the extradition of the Guptas take?
Mandy Wiener speaks to immigration lawyer, Gary Eisenberg, for more.Read More
Jacob Zuma's private prosecution of Billy Downer will go ahead, says foundation
This comes after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Tuesday announced it had issued a nolle prosequi certificate in the matter.Read More
Cleaning up: SA advertising, PR industry urged to ditch fossil fuel clients
Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Horn, South Africa Country Director at Clean Creatives.Read More
'State has engaged some of SA's top legal experts to expedite Gupta extradition'
Bruce Whitfield asks legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the process ahead after the arrest of Atul and Rajesh Gupta in Dubai.Read More
'Minister Cele must pack his bags and go,' says WC Police Minister Allen
Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety Reagen Allen talks to Mandy Wiener about released WC crime stats.Read More
Ramaphosa should have reported receipt of money at his farm - Corruption Watch
Mandy Wiener speaks to Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch.Read More
Nothing wrong with transacting in cash - Wildlife Ranching South Africa
Lester Kiewit interviews Charles De Wet (Tax Executive, ENSAfrica) and Ruan Nel, Director of Wildlife Ranching South Africa.Read More
Guptas will 'fight tooth and nail not to be extradited,' says Adriaan Basson
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services spokesperson Crispin Phiri and News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson the arrest of Atul and Rajesh Gupta in Dubai.Read More
Will farm robbery allegations sink Ramaphosa's ANC re-election bid?
John Maytham spoke to research professor at the University of Johannesburg, Professor Steven Friedman, about the impact that the recent allegations could have on Ramaphosa’s ANC re-election bid.Read More
More from Local
Nersa boosts renewable energy, approving 16 new projects in 19 days
John Maytham speaks to UCT's Hilton Trollip to discuss the National Energy Regulator of South Africa greenlighting new projects.Read More
'Minister to appoint DG as soon as possible, I don't want to be acting for long'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Ismail Momoniat after his appointment as Acting Director General of National Treasury. (EFF's not happy)Read More
Business confidence takes a knock despite encouraging growth figures
Bruce Whitfield talks to Rand Merchant Bank economist Mpho Molopyane about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index for Q2.Read More
WATCH: Shocking video showing a man called Jaco Swart assaulting wife surfaces
Warning: Video contains graphic visuals. Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Jacob Zuma given permission to privately prosecute Advocate Billy Downer
The KwaZulu-Natal director of public prosecutions said that Zuma’s accusations against Downer did not have enough evidence but Zuma could now pursue a private prosecution if he wished to do so.Read More
Why small-scale rental housing should get priority
Prof Ivan Turok joins John Maytham to discuss the creation of a more positive and progressive housing policy.Read More
NPA turns down Zuma's request to prosecute Downer
Zuma's legal team approached the Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal to have Downer prosecuted alleging that his biased against the former president.Read More