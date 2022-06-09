'No one was expecting this' - Boxing SA mourns Simiso Buthelezi's passing





Tributes are pouring in for 24-year-old lightweight boxer Simiso Buthelezi.

Buthelezi died two days after suffering a brain injury he sustained during a match on Saturday in Durban.

Boxing South Africa (BSA) has expressed its shock and sadness of the passing of Buthelezi.

BSA says they will conduct an independent medical review of the incident.

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Boxing SA acting CEO Eric Sithole about this.

SA lightweight Simiso Buthelezi, 24, has died after suffering bleeding on the brain following a boxing bout at the weekend against Siphesihle Mntungwa in Durban. The 10-round contest was stopped by the referee after Buthelezi appeared to shadow box an invisible opponent. pic.twitter.com/HR408WdBTV — Roy Biakpara (Emir of Clan of Diasporans) 🇺🇦 (@RBiakpara) June 8, 2022

RELATED: Terrifying moment of boxer losing consciousness during fight goes viral

No one was expecting that, he was very good. If you can watch the footage from the first round towards the last round, he was very good and there were no signs that this would happen, it took us by surprise. Eric Sithole, Acting CEO - Boxing SA

Boxing is very safe. It was perceived as a dangerous sport and some believe it is hence all these strict regulations and some have been complaining about the requirements. Eric Sithole, Acting CEO - Boxing SA

Listen to the full interview below: