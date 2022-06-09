'No one was expecting this' - Boxing SA mourns Simiso Buthelezi's passing
Tributes are pouring in for 24-year-old lightweight boxer Simiso Buthelezi.
Buthelezi died two days after suffering a brain injury he sustained during a match on Saturday in Durban.
Boxing South Africa (BSA) has expressed its shock and sadness of the passing of Buthelezi.
BSA says they will conduct an independent medical review of the incident.
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Boxing SA acting CEO Eric Sithole about this.
SA lightweight Simiso Buthelezi, 24, has died after suffering bleeding on the brain following a boxing bout at the weekend against Siphesihle Mntungwa in Durban. The 10-round contest was stopped by the referee after Buthelezi appeared to shadow box an invisible opponent. pic.twitter.com/HR408WdBTV— Roy Biakpara (Emir of Clan of Diasporans) 🇺🇦 (@RBiakpara) June 8, 2022
RELATED: Terrifying moment of boxer losing consciousness during fight goes viral
No one was expecting that, he was very good. If you can watch the footage from the first round towards the last round, he was very good and there were no signs that this would happen, it took us by surprise.Eric Sithole, Acting CEO - Boxing SA
Boxing is very safe. It was perceived as a dangerous sport and some believe it is hence all these strict regulations and some have been complaining about the requirements.Eric Sithole, Acting CEO - Boxing SA
Listen to the full interview below:
More from Sport
WATCH: 'If it's purely for money it doesn't end well,' Rory McIlroy on LIV Golf
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Ria Ledwaba: Why are we changing the constitution every time we have elections?
Safa presidential hopeful Ria Ledwaba says the country is still speaking about the 1996 trophy because Bafana Bafana have not done well since.Read More
Ledwaba's court application against Safa seeks to limit presidential terms
Ria Ledwaba has decided to file a court application against SAFA's presidential elections.Read More
WATCH: Terrifying moment of boxer losing consciousness during fight goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Swimming gets more inclusive thanks to Swimma Caps designed to fit natural hair
Swimma is a local company that sells swimming caps, goggles and shower caps that are designed to fit big and natural hairRead More
Cyclists, runners police demand action after victimisation by thugs, motorists
Safer Routes Forum march organiser Lubabalo James Mnyaka says they need police visibility especially when it is quiet and dangerous.Read More
'Heineken Cup to be the world’s top competition, now that SA teams are in it'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za.Read More
The politics of sport: when does the 'good game' go bad?
Lester Kiewit speaks to political analyst and author Richard Calland on the politics of sport and the complexities that come with it for its devout supporters.Read More
20 years on: The legacy of Hansie Cronje
The disgraced former Proteas captain died at the age of 32 when the cargo plane he was a passenger in crashed in the Outeniqua Mountains, outside George in the Western Cape.Read More