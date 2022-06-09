Ria Ledwaba: Why are we changing Safa constitution every time we have elections?
South African Football Association (Safa) presidential hopeful Ria Ledwaba says it is time for change and the winning dry season must come to an end.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Ledwaba says the country is still speaking about the 1996 trophy because Bafana Bafana have not done well since.
She adds that the country football team needs to go back to its winning ways.
Ledwaba is running against incumbent, Danny Jordaan, and Solly Mohlabeng for the top job in the South African football fraternity.
Yes I have been there and I have been raising my issues every time in the meetings and I have been very firm when I do not agree with something and I will put it on the record in the meeting and unfortunately I can't go out there and say this is what I want to do but I am defeated in the board. I have been trying my best in the boardroom.Ria Ledwaba, Vice-president - SA Football Association
Ledwaba has lodged papers with the court and a process is underway to prevent the SAFA elections from happening on June 25.
South Africans should ask themselves this question, why are we changing the constitution every time we have elections? I have made my objections in the NEC.Ria Ledwaba, Vice-president - SA Football Association
Listen to the full interview below:
