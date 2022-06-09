Ria Ledwaba: Why are we changing the constitution every time we have elections?

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Ramaphosa Farmgate scandal
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior Political Journalist at Eyewitness News
Carol Paton
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
ZOOM Multichoice results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Jacobs - CFO at Multichoice
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus [ PITCHED: Ian Fuhr ]
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Fuhr - Founder of Sorbet, Hatch Institute and author of Cultureneering at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Work backwards to reach financial freedom
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Nersa boosts renewable energy, approving 16 new projects in 19 days John Maytham speaks to UCT's Hilton Trollip to discuss the National Energy Regulator of South Africa greenlighting new projects. 9 June 2022 6:56 AM
Ramaphosa's resignation over farm theft claims not being considered yet - Mabuza Deputy President David Mabuza has also called for cool heads and said that MPs should allow for law enforcement agencies to invest... 9 June 2022 6:24 AM
'Minister to appoint DG as soon as possible, I don't want to be acting for long' Bruce Whitfield talks to Ismail Momoniat after his appointment as Acting Director General of National Treasury. (EFF's not happy) 8 June 2022 10:02 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa's resignation over farm theft claims not being considered yet - Mabuza Deputy President David Mabuza has also called for cool heads and said that MPs should allow for law enforcement agencies to invest... 9 June 2022 6:24 AM
How long will the extradition of the Guptas take? Mandy Wiener speaks to immigration lawyer, Gary Eisenberg, for more. 8 June 2022 2:14 PM
Jacob Zuma's private prosecution of Billy Downer will go ahead, says foundation This comes after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Tuesday announced it had issued a nolle prosequi certificate in the m... 8 June 2022 8:12 AM
View all Politics
Nersa boosts renewable energy, approving 16 new projects in 19 days John Maytham speaks to UCT's Hilton Trollip to discuss the National Energy Regulator of South Africa greenlighting new projects. 9 June 2022 6:56 AM
'Minister to appoint DG as soon as possible, I don't want to be acting for long' Bruce Whitfield talks to Ismail Momoniat after his appointment as Acting Director General of National Treasury. (EFF's not happy) 8 June 2022 10:02 PM
[WATCH] Taigo launch ad: Could Volkswagen have done better? Advertising guru Andy Rice explains why Volkswagen's (shortened) TV advert for the new Taigo earns his zero rating for the week. 8 June 2022 9:31 PM
View all Business
Going for a procedure that needs anaesthesia? Here's why there's no need to fear Relebogile Mabotja speaks to academic head of the Department of Anaesthesiology at Wits and Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, Motsh... 9 June 2022 7:11 AM
Revolutionary new breast cancer drug could prove too costly for many patients John Perlman spoke to Cancer Alliance’s, Salome Meyer about this new treatment and its availability for South Africans, but it com... 9 June 2022 7:02 AM
Financial wellness: Avoid unnecessary purchases, supplement your income John Perlman spoke to financial planner Paul Roelofse about how we can manage our money during this challenging time. 9 June 2022 6:18 AM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: 'If it's purely for money it doesn't end well,' Rory McIlroy on LIV Golf Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 June 2022 9:39 AM
Ria Ledwaba: Why are we changing the constitution every time we have elections? Safa presidential hopeful Ria Ledwaba says the country is still speaking about the 1996 trophy because Bafana Bafana have not done... 9 June 2022 9:38 AM
'No one was expecting this' - Boxing SA mourns Simiso Buthelezi's passing Boxing SA acting CEO Eric Sithole says they will conduct an independent medical review of the incident. 9 June 2022 8:08 AM
View all Sport
Need a good laugh? Check out 'Keeping up with the Xhosaz' this weekend Stand-up comedian 'The Roosta' Ndumiso Lindi says he has a lined up a variety of comedians for the show. 3 June 2022 10:59 AM
Nambitha Mpumlwana: I embrace the diva label In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, award-winning actress Nambitha Mpumlwana talks about her childhood and car... 2 June 2022 12:53 PM
WATCH: I hope Will and Chris Rock will heal and talk it out - Jada Pinkett Smith Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2022 9:55 AM
View all Entertainment
EU forces Apple to use USB-C charger (Samsung, Huawei… ) in all its phones Zain Johnson interviews Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband. 8 June 2022 11:11 AM
4-day work week trial underway in UK with staff on full pay What's the deal with the 4-day work week being piloted in the United Kingdom? Less work for the same money? Not quite. 7 June 2022 2:31 PM
Tech Tuesday: The battle for free speech on social media Refilwe Moloto speaks to Alistair Fairweather, co-founder of PlainSpeak, about a controversial social media law in Texas. 7 June 2022 11:13 AM
View all World
How much life insurance do you really need? A simple question with many complex answers. An Old Mutual expert unpacks the thinking needed when approaching life insurance. 7 June 2022 9:44 AM
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Taigo launch ad: Could Volkswagen have done better? Advertising guru Andy Rice explains why Volkswagen's (shortened) TV advert for the new Taigo earns his zero rating for the week. 8 June 2022 9:31 PM
Guard against losing a flight when you miss the first leg of a journey Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates automatic flight cancellations on The Money Show. 8 June 2022 9:12 PM
You have be cold-hearted to not support idea of basic income grant – Whitfield The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anne Bernstein of the Centre for Development and Enterprise. 8 June 2022 1:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Ria Ledwaba: Why are we changing the constitution every time we have elections?

9 June 2022 9:38 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Safa
Danny Jordan
Safa elections
Ria Ledwaba

Safa presidential hopeful Ria Ledwaba says the country is still speaking about the 1996 trophy because Bafana Bafana have not done well since.

South African Football Association (Safa) presidential hopeful Ria Ledwaba says it is time for change and the winning dry season must come to an end.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Ledwaba says the country is still speaking about the 1996 trophy because Bafana Bafana have not done well since.

She adds that the country football team needs to go back to its winning ways.

Ledwaba is running against incumbent, Danny Jordaan, and Solly Mohlabeng for the top job in the South African football fraternity.

Yes I have been there and I have been raising my issues every time in the meetings and I have been very firm when I do not agree with something and I will put it on the record in the meeting and unfortunately I can't go out there and say this is what I want to do but I am defeated in the board. I have been trying my best in the boardroom.

Ria Ledwaba, Vice-president - SA Football Association 

Ledwaba has lodged papers with the court and a process is underway to prevent the SAFA elections from happening on June 25.

South Africans should ask themselves this question, why are we changing the constitution every time we have elections? I have made my objections in the NEC.

Ria Ledwaba, Vice-president - SA Football Association 

Listen to the full interview below:




9 June 2022 9:38 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Safa
Danny Jordan
Safa elections
Ria Ledwaba

More from Sport

WATCH: 'If it's purely for money it doesn't end well,' Rory McIlroy on LIV Golf

9 June 2022 9:39 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'No one was expecting this' - Boxing SA mourns Simiso Buthelezi's passing

9 June 2022 8:08 AM

Boxing SA acting CEO Eric Sithole says they will conduct an independent medical review of the incident.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ledwaba's court application against Safa seeks to limit presidential terms

8 June 2022 4:12 PM

Ria Ledwaba has decided to file a court application against SAFA's presidential elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Terrifying moment of boxer losing consciousness during fight goes viral

6 June 2022 9:38 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Swimming gets more inclusive thanks to Swimma Caps designed to fit natural hair

5 June 2022 11:03 AM

Swimma is a local company that sells swimming caps, goggles and shower caps that are designed to fit big and natural hair

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyclists, runners police demand action after victimisation by thugs, motorists

4 June 2022 3:43 PM

Safer Routes Forum march organiser Lubabalo James Mnyaka says they need police visibility especially when it is quiet and dangerous.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Heineken Cup to be the world’s top competition, now that SA teams are in it'

3 June 2022 2:39 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The politics of sport: when does the 'good game' go bad?

3 June 2022 12:54 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to political analyst and author Richard Calland on the politics of sport and the complexities that come with it for its devout supporters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20 years on: The legacy of Hansie Cronje

1 June 2022 8:14 AM

The disgraced former Proteas captain died at the age of 32 when the cargo plane he was a passenger in crashed in the Outeniqua Mountains, outside George in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should sports featuring SA national teams be free-to-air? The ANC thinks so

31 May 2022 6:37 AM

John Perlman spoke to the ANC head of communications subcommittee, Nkenke Kekana, about this proposal and what it would mean for broadcasters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ria Ledwaba: Why are we changing the constitution every time we have elections?

Sport

'No one was expecting this' - Boxing SA mourns Simiso Buthelezi's passing

Sport

Nersa boosts renewable energy, approving 16 new projects in 19 days

Business Local

EWN Highlights

ANC member gives Luthuli House 10 days to reverse outcome of EC conference

9 June 2022 10:03 AM

Senzo Meyiwa's brother calls for release of suspects on trial for his murder

9 June 2022 9:51 AM

Ria Ledwaba: Why are we changing the constitution every time we have elections?

9 June 2022 9:38 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA