WATCH: 'If it's purely for money it doesn't end well,' Rory McIlroy on LIV Golf

Multiple major winners Rory McIlroy has warned fellow players about joining the LIV Golf.

Speaking about the upstart series, offering a combined $255 million total prize money for its eight events, Mcllroy says anything 'any decision you make in your life that's purely for money, usually doesn't end up going the right way'.

