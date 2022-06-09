WATCH: 'If it's purely for money it doesn't end well,' Rory McIlroy on LIV Golf
Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
Multiple major winners Rory McIlroy has warned fellow players about joining the LIV Golf.
Speaking about the upstart series, offering a combined $255 million total prize money for its eight events, Mcllroy says anything 'any decision you make in your life that's purely for money, usually doesn't end up going the right way'.
Watch the full video below:
🗣 "Any decision you make in your life that's purely for money, usually doesn't end up going the right way"— Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 8, 2022
Rory McIlroy says his stance on the LIV Series 'has been pretty clear from the start' 👇 pic.twitter.com/UvmyaGec2f
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : @PGATOUR/Twitter
More from Sport
Ria Ledwaba: Why are we changing the constitution every time we have elections?
Safa presidential hopeful Ria Ledwaba says the country is still speaking about the 1996 trophy because Bafana Bafana have not done well since.Read More
'No one was expecting this' - Boxing SA mourns Simiso Buthelezi's passing
Boxing SA acting CEO Eric Sithole says they will conduct an independent medical review of the incident.Read More
Ledwaba's court application against Safa seeks to limit presidential terms
Ria Ledwaba has decided to file a court application against SAFA's presidential elections.Read More
WATCH: Terrifying moment of boxer losing consciousness during fight goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Swimming gets more inclusive thanks to Swimma Caps designed to fit natural hair
Swimma is a local company that sells swimming caps, goggles and shower caps that are designed to fit big and natural hairRead More
Cyclists, runners police demand action after victimisation by thugs, motorists
Safer Routes Forum march organiser Lubabalo James Mnyaka says they need police visibility especially when it is quiet and dangerous.Read More
'Heineken Cup to be the world’s top competition, now that SA teams are in it'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za.Read More
The politics of sport: when does the 'good game' go bad?
Lester Kiewit speaks to political analyst and author Richard Calland on the politics of sport and the complexities that come with it for its devout supporters.Read More
20 years on: The legacy of Hansie Cronje
The disgraced former Proteas captain died at the age of 32 when the cargo plane he was a passenger in crashed in the Outeniqua Mountains, outside George in the Western Cape.Read More