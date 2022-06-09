Comair grounded indefinitely after failing to raise funds to stay operational
JOHANNESBURG - Comair has been grounded for good.
The airline operator's business rescue practitioners (BRP) confirmed this on Thursday, citing a lack of funding.
Comair - whose subsidiaries are Kulula.com and British Airways - had been on the cusp of liquidation due to cashflow challenges.
Moreover, it had to be placed under business rescue to find a solution to its financial woes.
"Regrettably, the requisite funding could not be raised in order for the Company to continue with its operations.
"Accordingly, the Company's joint business rescue practitioners give notice herewith that they no longer believe that there is a reasonable prospect that the Company can be rescued," said Comair's BRPs on Thursday.
Workers affiliated to worker's union Numsa held a meeting with the company’s management and BRPs this week.
The workers were told that the company was yet to secure an investor and could face liquidation in a matter of weeks.
Workers expressed their uncertainty over the airline operator's fate had them fearing for their jobs in an already tough economic environment in South Africa.
This was the second stakeholder meeting with Comair following the airline’s announcement of the immediate suspension of all its flights until it managed to secure funds to resume operations amid serious liquidity issues.
This article first appeared on EWN : Comair grounded indefinitely after failing to raise funds to stay operational
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_71007940_cape-town-international-airport-south-africa-a-boeing-jet-of-the-low-cost-airline-kulula-fleet-on-th.html?vti=o96rgup6sxulelxwk4-1-3
More from Business
Nersa boosts renewable energy, approving 16 new projects in 19 days
John Maytham speaks to UCT's Hilton Trollip to discuss the National Energy Regulator of South Africa greenlighting new projects.Read More
'Minister to appoint DG as soon as possible, I don't want to be acting for long'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Ismail Momoniat after his appointment as Acting Director General of National Treasury. (EFF's not happy)Read More
[WATCH] Taigo launch ad: Could Volkswagen have done better?
Advertising guru Andy Rice explains why Volkswagen's (shortened) TV advert for the new Taigo earns his zero rating for the week.Read More
Guard against losing a flight when you miss the first leg of a journey
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates automatic flight cancellations on The Money Show.Read More
Business confidence takes a knock despite encouraging growth figures
Bruce Whitfield talks to Rand Merchant Bank economist Mpho Molopyane about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index for Q2.Read More
Electric vehicles are coming whether Eskom is ready or not
South Africa might be behind on the electric vehicle transformation, but things are beginning to change.Read More
'Your favourite Spar now online' - Spar makes big move into home deliveries
The Money Show interviews Group CEO Brett Botten about Spar's half-year results and revamp plans.Read More
Suzuki becomes South Africa’s best-selling car
Pippa Hudson speaks to motoring journalist, Ernest Page.Read More
How to feed your family nutritious food on a budget
Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Irene Labuschagne, Principle Dietitian at the Nutrition Information Centre at Stellenbosch University.Read More
More from Local
Murder case against trio accused of murdering Hillary Gardee finally underway
This comes after several hours of delay - which were due to the chief magistrate granting the media permission to film the proceedings.Read More
'COVID-19 impacted routine measles vaccinations,' says Tshwane Health MMC
Mandy Weiner speaks to Rina Marx, Tshwane's Health MMC about the rise in measles cases in Gauteng.Read More
Police investigating following shooting at Rosebank Mall
Details around the crime remain sketchy with police on scene and centre management remaining tight-lipped.Read More
There is no shutdown on Friday, taxis will be operating as normal - Santaco
South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) chief strategy manager, Bafana Magagula, says anyone leading the shutdown should contact them.Read More
How will the 'Farmgate scandal' affect the image of Ramaphosa and ANC?
Clement Manyathela spoke to Eyewitness News senior political reporter Tshidi Madia and News24 political and financial journalist Carol Paton about how this case has impacted Ramaphosa’s image.Read More
Nersa boosts renewable energy, approving 16 new projects in 19 days
John Maytham speaks to UCT's Hilton Trollip to discuss the National Energy Regulator of South Africa greenlighting new projects.Read More
Ramaphosa's resignation over farm theft claims not being considered yet - Mabuza
Deputy President David Mabuza has also called for cool heads and said that MPs should allow for law enforcement agencies to investigate the robbery at the president’s Limpopo farm without any interference.Read More
'Minister to appoint DG as soon as possible, I don't want to be acting for long'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Ismail Momoniat after his appointment as Acting Director General of National Treasury. (EFF's not happy)Read More
Business confidence takes a knock despite encouraging growth figures
Bruce Whitfield talks to Rand Merchant Bank economist Mpho Molopyane about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index for Q2.Read More