How will the 'Farmgate scandal' affect the image of Ramaphosa and ANC?
The news of the criminal complaint laid against President Cyril Ramaphosa has left many South African’s frustrated, disappointed, and questioning the President.
Clement Manyathela spoke to Eyewitness News senior political journalist Tshidi Madia and News24 political and financial journalist Carol Paton about how this case has impacted Ramaphosa’s image.
This scandal could be the biggest hit to Ramphosa’s reputation since he returned to politics.
Prior to these allegations he had been presented as a lawful leader committed to fighting the corruption that is rampant in our country.
According to the constitution, the president of the country is supposed to uphold the highest standard of behaviour and now our president has appeared to undermine the law.
This scandal is not just doing damage to Ramaphosa’s reputation but is also doing further damage to the ANC’s as we are even more exposed to the level of corruption within the organisation.
Ramaphosa ... projecting himself as the ethical leader kept the ANC in business. Whether that was a façade or whether it wasn’t, that has been the effect.Carol Paton, News24 political and financial journalist
Depending on how the investigation into this matter plays out, it could affect the ANC’s popularity in future elections as the organisation has benefitted from Ramaphosa’s image and popularity.
The truth of the matter is that [the ANC] has benefitted and it was bought one more term in 2019 because he proved much more popular than the organisation.Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News senior political journalist
While more information is likely to come out on this situation, it seems that this is undoubtably going to affect our perceptions of not only the President but of the political state in this country and how deep the problems run.
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
Source : Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News
