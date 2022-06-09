Safa needs a leader who brings tools to fix problems - Steve Komphela

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
[REACTION] Tourism reacts to Comair liquidation
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, Chief Executive Officer at Tourism Business Council of South Africa
Today at 15:16
EWN: Hillary Gardee murder trial
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Buhle Mbhele- EWN Reporter
Today at 15:20
Social Services yet to pay SDR grant
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thandiwe Zulu, Regional Manager for Black Sash Gauteng
Today at 16:10
Privileged classes use public transport as a primary means of transport, the system will stay broke for the poor
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lorenzo Davids - Ceo at Community Chest Western Cape
Today at 16:20
Fuel Retailers association conference
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:10
[Explainer] Requests for R1bn flood aid despite need in KZN
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ms Ulrike Britton, Chief Director: Urban Development and Infrastructure at National Treasury.
Today at 17:20
Senzo Meyiwa trial showing importance of language in the legal
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Zakeera Docrat, National Institute for the Humanities and Social Sciences (NIHSS) Post Doctoral Research Fellow in Forensic Linguistics
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
ZOOM Multichoice results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Jacobs - CFO at Multichoice
Today at 18:50
Mars Hill Capital (MHC) bets on SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marco Visser - Founder and Turnaround Director at Mars Hill Capital (MHC)
Today at 19:08
This time the crisis are different ...or are they ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Pheiffer - Chief Investment Strategist at Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus [ PITCHED: Ian Fuhr ]
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Fuhr - Founder of Sorbet, Hatch Institute and author of Cultureneering at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Work backwards to reach financial freedom
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Murder case against trio accused of murdering Hillary Gardee finally underway This comes after several hours of delay - which were due to the chief magistrate granting the media permission to film the proceed... 9 June 2022 2:36 PM
'COVID-19 impacted routine measles vaccinations,' says Tshwane Health MMC Mandy Weiner speaks to Rina Marx, Tshwane's Health MMC about the rise in measles cases in Gauteng. 9 June 2022 2:33 PM
Police investigating following shooting at Rosebank Mall Details around the crime remain sketchy with police on scene and centre management remaining tight-lipped. 9 June 2022 2:29 PM
View all Local
How will the 'Farmgate scandal' affect the image of Ramaphosa and ANC? Clement Manyathela spoke to Eyewitness News senior political reporter Tshidi Madia and News24 political and financial journalist C... 9 June 2022 12:24 PM
Ramaphosa's resignation over farm theft claims not being considered yet - Mabuza Deputy President David Mabuza has also called for cool heads and said that MPs should allow for law enforcement agencies to invest... 9 June 2022 6:24 AM
How long will the extradition of the Guptas take? Mandy Wiener speaks to immigration lawyer, Gary Eisenberg, for more. 8 June 2022 2:14 PM
View all Politics
Comair grounded indefinitely after failing to raise funds to stay operational The airline operator had been on the cusp of liquidation due to cashflow challenges. 9 June 2022 12:11 PM
Nersa boosts renewable energy, approving 16 new projects in 19 days John Maytham speaks to UCT's Hilton Trollip to discuss the National Energy Regulator of South Africa greenlighting new projects. 9 June 2022 6:56 AM
'Minister to appoint DG as soon as possible, I don't want to be acting for long' Bruce Whitfield talks to Ismail Momoniat after his appointment as Acting Director General of National Treasury. (EFF's not happy) 8 June 2022 10:02 PM
View all Business
Five eco-friendly experiences in Johannesburg Here are five places that value the environment, embrace eco- conscious practices and serve products and services without compromi... 9 June 2022 1:30 PM
Going for a procedure that needs anaesthesia? Here's why there's no need to fear Relebogile Mabotja speaks to academic head of the Department of Anaesthesiology at Wits and Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, Motsh... 9 June 2022 7:11 AM
Revolutionary new breast cancer drug could prove too costly for many patients John Perlman spoke to Cancer Alliance’s, Salome Meyer about this new treatment and its availability for South Africans, but it com... 9 June 2022 7:02 AM
View all Lifestyle
Ria Ledwaba: Why are we changing Safa constitution every time we have elections? Safa presidential hopeful Ria Ledwaba says the country is still speaking about the 1996 trophy because Bafana Bafana have not done... 9 June 2022 12:56 PM
Safa needs a leader who brings tools to fix problems - Steve Komphela Komphela tells Clement Manyathela that the mother body needs a leader with a variety of expertise to boost the state of football i... 9 June 2022 12:39 PM
WATCH: 'If it's purely for money it doesn't end well,' Rory McIlroy on LIV Golf Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 June 2022 9:39 AM
View all Sport
Need a good laugh? Check out 'Keeping up with the Xhosaz' this weekend Stand-up comedian 'The Roosta' Ndumiso Lindi says he has a lined up a variety of comedians for the show. 3 June 2022 10:59 AM
Nambitha Mpumlwana: I embrace the diva label In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, award-winning actress Nambitha Mpumlwana talks about her childhood and car... 2 June 2022 12:53 PM
WATCH: I hope Will and Chris Rock will heal and talk it out - Jada Pinkett Smith Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2022 9:55 AM
View all Entertainment
EU forces Apple to use USB-C charger (Samsung, Huawei… ) in all its phones Zain Johnson interviews Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband. 8 June 2022 11:11 AM
4-day work week trial underway in UK with staff on full pay What's the deal with the 4-day work week being piloted in the United Kingdom? Less work for the same money? Not quite. 7 June 2022 2:31 PM
Tech Tuesday: The battle for free speech on social media Refilwe Moloto speaks to Alistair Fairweather, co-founder of PlainSpeak, about a controversial social media law in Texas. 7 June 2022 11:13 AM
View all World
How much life insurance do you really need? A simple question with many complex answers. An Old Mutual expert unpacks the thinking needed when approaching life insurance. 7 June 2022 9:44 AM
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Taigo launch ad: Could Volkswagen have done better? Advertising guru Andy Rice explains why Volkswagen's (shortened) TV advert for the new Taigo earns his zero rating for the week. 8 June 2022 9:31 PM
Guard against losing a flight when you miss the first leg of a journey Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates automatic flight cancellations on The Money Show. 8 June 2022 9:12 PM
You have be cold-hearted to not support idea of basic income grant – Whitfield The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anne Bernstein of the Centre for Development and Enterprise. 8 June 2022 1:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Safa needs a leader who brings tools to fix problems - Steve Komphela

9 June 2022 12:39 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Safa
Steve Komphela
Football
Leadership

Komphela tells Clement Manyathela that the mother body needs a leader with a variety of expertise to boost the state of football in South Africa.

Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela has added his voice to the current leadership at the South African Football Association (Safa).

The football mother body is expected to have its elective conference on June 25, with the incumbent Danny Jordaan running against hopefuls Ria Ledwaba and Solly Mohlabeng for the top post.

Komphela tells Clement Manyathela that Safa needs a leader with a variety of expertise to boost the state of football in South Africa.

A leader who understands what is required and a leader who comes in with a briefcase with tools to fix the problem.

Steve Komphela, senior coach - Mamelodi Sundowns

The technical and commercial part also have to go hand in hand. You can have a football player going to Safa and they don’t have the commercial access and it’s a difficulty. But with Safa as is, it is all about dealing with the game, take the right decisions even though we know it starts first with coaching, playing and the rest will follow.

Steve Komphela, senior coach - Mamelodi Sundowns

Listen to the full interview below...




9 June 2022 12:39 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Safa
Steve Komphela
Football
Leadership

More from Sport

Ria Ledwaba: Why are we changing Safa constitution every time we have elections?

9 June 2022 12:56 PM

Safa presidential hopeful Ria Ledwaba says the country is still speaking about the 1996 trophy because Bafana Bafana have not done well since.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: 'If it's purely for money it doesn't end well,' Rory McIlroy on LIV Golf

9 June 2022 9:39 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'No one was expecting this' - Boxing SA mourns Simiso Buthelezi's passing

9 June 2022 8:08 AM

Boxing SA acting CEO Eric Sithole says they will conduct an independent medical review of the incident.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ledwaba's court application against Safa seeks to limit presidential terms

8 June 2022 4:12 PM

Ria Ledwaba has decided to file a court application against SAFA's presidential elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Terrifying moment of boxer losing consciousness during fight goes viral

6 June 2022 9:38 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Swimming gets more inclusive thanks to Swimma Caps designed to fit natural hair

5 June 2022 11:03 AM

Swimma is a local company that sells swimming caps, goggles and shower caps that are designed to fit big and natural hair

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyclists, runners police demand action after victimisation by thugs, motorists

4 June 2022 3:43 PM

Safer Routes Forum march organiser Lubabalo James Mnyaka says they need police visibility especially when it is quiet and dangerous.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Heineken Cup to be the world’s top competition, now that SA teams are in it'

3 June 2022 2:39 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The politics of sport: when does the 'good game' go bad?

3 June 2022 12:54 PM

Lester Kiewit speaks to political analyst and author Richard Calland on the politics of sport and the complexities that come with it for its devout supporters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20 years on: The legacy of Hansie Cronje

1 June 2022 8:14 AM

The disgraced former Proteas captain died at the age of 32 when the cargo plane he was a passenger in crashed in the Outeniqua Mountains, outside George in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Safa needs a leader who brings tools to fix problems - Steve Komphela

Sport

There is no shutdown on Friday, taxis will be operating as normal - Santaco

Local

Comair grounded indefinitely after failing to raise funds to stay operational

Business Local

EWN Highlights

'COVID-19 impacted routine measles vaccinations,' says Tshwane Health MMC

9 June 2022 2:33 PM

Load shedding here to stay despite progress made, says Eskom

9 June 2022 2:22 PM

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa tables Presidency's budget vote

9 June 2022 2:10 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA