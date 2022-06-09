Safa needs a leader who brings tools to fix problems - Steve Komphela

Afternoon Drive with John Perlman Guests Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, Chief Executive Officer at Tourism Business Council of South Africa

Afternoon Drive with John Perlman Guests Thandiwe Zulu, Regional Manager for Black Sash Gauteng

Social Services yet to pay SDR grant

Afternoon Drive with John Perlman Guests Lorenzo Davids - Ceo at Community Chest Western Cape

Privileged classes use public transport as a primary means of transport, the system will stay broke for the poor

Afternoon Drive with John Perlman Guests Ms Ulrike Britton, Chief Director: Urban Development and Infrastructure at National Treasury.

[Explainer] Requests for R1bn flood aid despite need in KZN

Afternoon Drive with John Perlman Guests Dr Zakeera Docrat, National Institute for the Humanities and Social Sciences (NIHSS) Post Doctoral Research Fellow in Forensic Linguistics

Senzo Meyiwa trial showing importance of language in the legal

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Tim Jacobs - CFO at Multichoice

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield Guests Marco Visser - Founder and Turnaround Director at Mars Hill Capital (MHC)

Today at 19:08

This time the crisis are different ...or are they ?

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Craig Pheiffer - Chief Investment Strategist at Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management

