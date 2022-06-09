Safa needs a leader who brings tools to fix problems - Steve Komphela
Mamelodi Sundowns senior coach Steve Komphela has added his voice to the current leadership at the South African Football Association (Safa).
The football mother body is expected to have its elective conference on June 25, with the incumbent Danny Jordaan running against hopefuls Ria Ledwaba and Solly Mohlabeng for the top post.
Komphela tells Clement Manyathela that Safa needs a leader with a variety of expertise to boost the state of football in South Africa.
A leader who understands what is required and a leader who comes in with a briefcase with tools to fix the problem.Steve Komphela, senior coach - Mamelodi Sundowns
The technical and commercial part also have to go hand in hand. You can have a football player going to Safa and they don’t have the commercial access and it’s a difficulty. But with Safa as is, it is all about dealing with the game, take the right decisions even though we know it starts first with coaching, playing and the rest will follow.Steve Komphela, senior coach - Mamelodi Sundowns
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : Karabo Tebele.
