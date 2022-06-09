There is no shutdown on Friday, taxis will be operating as normal - Santaco

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:10
[REACTION] Tourism reacts to Comair liquidation
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, Chief Executive Officer at Tourism Business Council of South Africa
Today at 15:16
EWN: Hillary Gardee murder trial
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Buhle Mbhele- EWN Reporter
Today at 15:20
Social Services yet to pay SDR grant
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thandiwe Zulu, Regional Manager for Black Sash Gauteng
Today at 16:10
Privileged classes use public transport as a primary means of transport, the system will stay broke for the poor
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lorenzo Davids - Ceo at Community Chest Western Cape
Today at 16:20
Fuel Retailers association conference
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:10
[Explainer] Requests for R1bn flood aid despite need in KZN
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ms Ulrike Britton, Chief Director: Urban Development and Infrastructure at National Treasury.
Today at 17:20
Senzo Meyiwa trial showing importance of language in the legal
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Zakeera Docrat, National Institute for the Humanities and Social Sciences (NIHSS) Post Doctoral Research Fellow in Forensic Linguistics
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
ZOOM Multichoice results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Jacobs - CFO at Multichoice
Today at 18:50
Mars Hill Capital (MHC) bets on SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marco Visser - Founder and Turnaround Director at Mars Hill Capital (MHC)
Today at 19:08
This time the crisis are different ...or are they ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Pheiffer - Chief Investment Strategist at Absa Stockbrokers & Portfolio Management
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus [ PITCHED: Ian Fuhr ]
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Fuhr - Founder of Sorbet, Hatch Institute and author of Cultureneering at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Work backwards to reach financial freedom
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Murder case against trio accused of murdering Hillary Gardee finally underway This comes after several hours of delay - which were due to the chief magistrate granting the media permission to film the proceed... 9 June 2022 2:36 PM
'COVID-19 impacted routine measles vaccinations,' says Tshwane Health MMC Mandy Weiner speaks to Rina Marx, Tshwane's Health MMC about the rise in measles cases in Gauteng. 9 June 2022 2:33 PM
Police investigating following shooting at Rosebank Mall Details around the crime remain sketchy with police on scene and centre management remaining tight-lipped. 9 June 2022 2:29 PM
How will the 'Farmgate scandal' affect the image of Ramaphosa and ANC? Clement Manyathela spoke to Eyewitness News senior political reporter Tshidi Madia and News24 political and financial journalist C... 9 June 2022 12:24 PM
Ramaphosa's resignation over farm theft claims not being considered yet - Mabuza Deputy President David Mabuza has also called for cool heads and said that MPs should allow for law enforcement agencies to invest... 9 June 2022 6:24 AM
How long will the extradition of the Guptas take? Mandy Wiener speaks to immigration lawyer, Gary Eisenberg, for more. 8 June 2022 2:14 PM
Comair grounded indefinitely after failing to raise funds to stay operational The airline operator had been on the cusp of liquidation due to cashflow challenges. 9 June 2022 12:11 PM
Nersa boosts renewable energy, approving 16 new projects in 19 days John Maytham speaks to UCT's Hilton Trollip to discuss the National Energy Regulator of South Africa greenlighting new projects. 9 June 2022 6:56 AM
'Minister to appoint DG as soon as possible, I don't want to be acting for long' Bruce Whitfield talks to Ismail Momoniat after his appointment as Acting Director General of National Treasury. (EFF's not happy) 8 June 2022 10:02 PM
Five eco-friendly experiences in Johannesburg Here are five places that value the environment, embrace eco- conscious practices and serve products and services without compromi... 9 June 2022 1:30 PM
Going for a procedure that needs anaesthesia? Here's why there's no need to fear Relebogile Mabotja speaks to academic head of the Department of Anaesthesiology at Wits and Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, Motsh... 9 June 2022 7:11 AM
Revolutionary new breast cancer drug could prove too costly for many patients John Perlman spoke to Cancer Alliance's, Salome Meyer about this new treatment and its availability for South Africans, but it com... 9 June 2022 7:02 AM
Ria Ledwaba: Why are we changing Safa constitution every time we have elections? Safa presidential hopeful Ria Ledwaba says the country is still speaking about the 1996 trophy because Bafana Bafana have not done... 9 June 2022 12:56 PM
Safa needs a leader who brings tools to fix problems - Steve Komphela Komphela tells Clement Manyathela that the mother body needs a leader with a variety of expertise to boost the state of football i... 9 June 2022 12:39 PM
WATCH: 'If it's purely for money it doesn't end well,' Rory McIlroy on LIV Golf Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 June 2022 9:39 AM
Need a good laugh? Check out 'Keeping up with the Xhosaz' this weekend Stand-up comedian 'The Roosta' Ndumiso Lindi says he has a lined up a variety of comedians for the show. 3 June 2022 10:59 AM
Nambitha Mpumlwana: I embrace the diva label In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, award-winning actress Nambitha Mpumlwana talks about her childhood and car... 2 June 2022 12:53 PM
WATCH: I hope Will and Chris Rock will heal and talk it out - Jada Pinkett Smith Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2022 9:55 AM
EU forces Apple to use USB-C charger (Samsung, Huawei… ) in all its phones Zain Johnson interviews Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband. 8 June 2022 11:11 AM
4-day work week trial underway in UK with staff on full pay What's the deal with the 4-day work week being piloted in the United Kingdom? Less work for the same money? Not quite. 7 June 2022 2:31 PM
Tech Tuesday: The battle for free speech on social media Refilwe Moloto speaks to Alistair Fairweather, co-founder of PlainSpeak, about a controversial social media law in Texas. 7 June 2022 11:13 AM
How much life insurance do you really need? A simple question with many complex answers. An Old Mutual expert unpacks the thinking needed when approaching life insurance. 7 June 2022 9:44 AM
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here's how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
[WATCH] Taigo launch ad: Could Volkswagen have done better? Advertising guru Andy Rice explains why Volkswagen's (shortened) TV advert for the new Taigo earns his zero rating for the week. 8 June 2022 9:31 PM
Guard against losing a flight when you miss the first leg of a journey Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates automatic flight cancellations on The Money Show. 8 June 2022 9:12 PM
You have be cold-hearted to not support idea of basic income grant – Whitfield The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Anne Bernstein of the Centre for Development and Enterprise. 8 June 2022 1:59 PM
Local

There is no shutdown on Friday, taxis will be operating as normal - Santaco

9 June 2022 1:18 PM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Fuel
SANTACO
#TaxiStrike
national strike

South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) chief strategy manager, Bafana Magagula, says anyone leading the shutdown should contact them.

Is there a national shutdown on Friday over the rising fuel prices?

The stakeholder said to be leading the shutdown - Santaco, says it's not involved.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener, the organisation's chief strategy manager, Bafana Magagula, said anyone leading the shutdown should contact them.

Meanwhile, the police say they are on high alert following various viral messages about the strike, which is said to be planned for Friday.

Santaco is not involved in any shutdown, we've heard from the media that there is a shutdown we don't know the owner of the shutdown or any person responsible.

Bafana Magagula, chief strategy manager - South African National Taxi Council

We will be operating normally, taxis will be on the road. There is definitely no shutdown in terms of taxis.

Bafana Magagula, chief strategy manager - South African National Taxi Council

Listen to the full interview below:




Murder case against trio accused of murdering Hillary Gardee finally underway

9 June 2022 2:36 PM

This comes after several hours of delay - which were due to the chief magistrate granting the media permission to film the proceedings.

'COVID-19 impacted routine measles vaccinations,' says Tshwane Health MMC

9 June 2022 2:33 PM

Mandy Weiner speaks to Rina Marx, Tshwane's Health MMC about the rise in measles cases in Gauteng.

Police investigating following shooting at Rosebank Mall

9 June 2022 2:29 PM

Details around the crime remain sketchy with police on scene and centre management remaining tight-lipped.

How will the 'Farmgate scandal' affect the image of Ramaphosa and ANC?

9 June 2022 12:24 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to Eyewitness News senior political reporter Tshidi Madia and News24 political and financial journalist Carol Paton about how this case has impacted Ramaphosa’s image.

Comair grounded indefinitely after failing to raise funds to stay operational

9 June 2022 12:11 PM

The airline operator had been on the cusp of liquidation due to cashflow challenges.

Nersa boosts renewable energy, approving 16 new projects in 19 days

9 June 2022 6:56 AM

John Maytham speaks to UCT's Hilton Trollip to discuss the National Energy Regulator of South Africa greenlighting new projects.

Ramaphosa's resignation over farm theft claims not being considered yet - Mabuza

9 June 2022 6:24 AM

Deputy President David Mabuza has also called for cool heads and said that MPs should allow for law enforcement agencies to investigate the robbery at the president’s Limpopo farm without any interference.

'Minister to appoint DG as soon as possible, I don't want to be acting for long'

8 June 2022 10:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Ismail Momoniat after his appointment as Acting Director General of National Treasury. (EFF's not happy)

Business confidence takes a knock despite encouraging growth figures

8 June 2022 7:46 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Rand Merchant Bank economist Mpho Molopyane about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index for Q2.

WATCH: Shocking video showing a man called Jaco Swart assaulting wife surfaces

8 June 2022 8:55 AM

Warning: Video contains graphic visuals. Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Safa needs a leader who brings tools to fix problems - Steve Komphela

Sport

There is no shutdown on Friday, taxis will be operating as normal - Santaco

Local

Comair grounded indefinitely after failing to raise funds to stay operational

Business Local

'COVID-19 impacted routine measles vaccinations,' says Tshwane Health MMC

9 June 2022 2:33 PM

Load shedding here to stay despite progress made, says Eskom

9 June 2022 2:22 PM

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa tables Presidency's budget vote

9 June 2022 2:10 PM

