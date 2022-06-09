New licensing centre at Midrand Gautrain Station hoped to ease system pressures





The Gauteng government has opened a new licensing center at the Gautrain Station in Midrand.

Mandy Wiener spoke to Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Jacob Mamabolo about the new licensing centre that's hoped to ease pressure caused by the many South Africans struggling to renew their licenses and make bookings.

The new generation centre uses state of the art technology, is environmentally-friendly and uses alternate building sources.

The new technology has allowed for the process time to shortened significantly, which will hopefully increase efficiency and save residents time.

If this model is successful, Mamabolo says we will likely see more of these centres opening up.

To find out more, listen to the full audio below.