New licensing centre at Midrand Gautrain Station hoped to ease system pressures
The Gauteng government has opened a new licensing center at the Gautrain Station in Midrand.
Mandy Wiener spoke to Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Jacob Mamabolo about the new licensing centre that's hoped to ease pressure caused by the many South Africans struggling to renew their licenses and make bookings.
The new generation centre uses state of the art technology, is environmentally-friendly and uses alternate building sources.
The new technology has allowed for the process time to shortened significantly, which will hopefully increase efficiency and save residents time.
If this model is successful, Mamabolo says we will likely see more of these centres opening up.
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
More from Local
SA's first electric minibus taxi expected to arrive before the end of 2022
John Maythem is joined by the one of the project’s team leaders, Johan Gilliomee, to discuss the feasibility of the project.Read More
President Ramaphosa suspends Public Protector Mkhwebane with immediate effect
In a statement on Thursday, the president said this was “in accordance with section 194 (3)(a) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.”Read More
After reapplying for SRD grant, beneficiaries say they've not been paid
John Perlman spoke to Regional Manager for Black Sash Gauteng Thandiwe Zulu about how this is affecting South Africans.Read More
'People don't care about squabbles': Ramaphosa dismisses EFF's Parly disruptions
Two EFF members were ordered from the House amid a chaotic start to the sitting, which saw Ramaphosa’s speech delayed by an hour.Read More
EFF MPs disrupt Ramaphosa's budget vote, calling him a 'criminal'
The EFF had earlier vowed to object to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s presence in the chamber, saying he was facing criminal allegations.Read More
Could we be turning a corner in aid? Seized goods donated to KZN flood victims
Lester Kiewit interviews Sars Customs Executive Patrick Moeng and Vuyiswa Ndzakana of the Langa Community Action Network.Read More
Murder case against trio accused of murdering Hillary Gardee finally underway
This comes after several hours of delay - which were due to the chief magistrate granting the media permission to film the proceedings.Read More
'COVID-19 impacted routine measles vaccinations,' says Tshwane Health MMC
Mandy Weiner speaks to Rina Marx, Tshwane's Health MMC about the rise in measles cases in Gauteng.Read More
Police investigating following shooting at Rosebank Mall
Details around the crime remain sketchy with police on scene and centre management remaining tight-lipped.Read More