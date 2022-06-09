Murder case against trio accused of murdering Hillary Gardee finally underway





NELSPRUIT - The murder case against the three men accused of assaulting and killing Hillary Gardee is finally underway at the Nelspruit Magistrates Court in Mpumalanga.

This comes after several hours of delay due to the chief magistrate granting the media permission to film proceedings.

The Gardee family, accompanied by the EFF leadership, waited outside court for the matter to resume.

Gardee went missing on 29 April and a few days later, her lifeless body was found by timber plantation workers near a road in Sabie, outside Mbombela.

The trio accused of her murder - Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Alberts Gama - were arrested last month and appeared for the first time on 9 May when Lukhele and Gama abandoned their bail application, leaving Mkhatshwa to decide whether to apply on his own or not.

The murder case is now underway with suspect number two, Mkhatshwa still without a legal representative who withdrew mid-proceedings last week when Mkhatshwa returned to court to apply for bail.

Outside the court, several EFF and community members are singing struggle songs calling for the court to be strict in dealing with the accused.

