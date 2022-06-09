Police investigating following shooting at Rosebank Mall
JOHANNESBURG - Police have cordoned off a restaurant at Rosebank Mall, north of Johannesburg following a shooting on Thursday morning where it was reported one person was killed.
Details around the crime remain sketchy with police on scene and centre management remaining tight-lipped.
The motive for the shooting is still unclear.
The victim’s body is yet to be removed from the restaurant that’s been heavily cordoned off by police.
According to eyewitnesses, the incident took place just after 10am and the identity of the deceased has not yet been released.
It's alleged two gunmen entered the popular eatery and fired shots at a patron before making off on foot.
Eyewitnesses said the assailants fled the scene in a getaway car.
They added that patrons ran for cover as the shots rang out.
This article first appeared on EWN : Police investigating following shooting at Rosebank Mall
Source : Eyewitness News
