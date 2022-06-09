'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA'

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
PP suspension: 'Ramaphosa takes time to act, now other issues muddy the waters' Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana after the President suspends the Public Protector. 9 June 2022 8:28 PM
Comair collapse a blow for tourism recovery - 40% of local seat capacity lost Bruce Whitfield interviews Oz Desai, General Manager of business travel specialists Corporate Traveller. 9 June 2022 6:52 PM
SA's first electric minibus taxi expected to arrive before the end of 2022 John Maythem is joined by the one of the project’s team leaders, Johan Gilliomee, to discuss the feasibility of the project. 9 June 2022 5:55 PM
View all Local
PP suspension: 'Ramaphosa takes time to act, now other issues muddy the waters' Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana after the President suspends the Public Protector. 9 June 2022 8:28 PM
'People don't care about squabbles': Ramaphosa dismisses EFF's Parly disruptions Two EFF members were ordered from the House amid a chaotic start to the sitting, which saw Ramaphosa’s speech delayed by an hour. 9 June 2022 4:41 PM
EFF MPs disrupt Ramaphosa's budget vote, calling him a 'criminal' The EFF had earlier vowed to object to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s presence in the chamber, saying he was facing criminal allegati... 9 June 2022 3:08 PM
View all Politics
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa. 9 June 2022 9:46 PM
Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers Bruce Whitfield talks to Umatie co-owner Anna Olivier about the company's growth over the past ten years. 9 June 2022 8:34 PM
PP suspension: 'Ramaphosa takes time to act, now other issues muddy the waters' Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana after the President suspends the Public Protector. 9 June 2022 8:28 PM
View all Business
Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers Bruce Whitfield talks to Umatie co-owner Anna Olivier about the company's growth over the past ten years. 9 June 2022 8:34 PM
VIDEO: How to say 'hello' and 'thank you' in sign language Pippa Hudson spoke to Western Cape Director of Deaf SA Jabaar Cassiem Mohamed about how this will benefit the deaf community. 9 June 2022 8:11 PM
MultiChoice reaches 9m subscriber 'milestone' in SA, local content the driver Bruce Whitfield talks to CFO Tim Jacobs about the MultiChoice Group's year-end results. 9 June 2022 7:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ria Ledwaba: Why are we changing Safa constitution every time we have elections? Safa presidential hopeful Ria Ledwaba says the country is still speaking about the 1996 trophy because Bafana Bafana have not done... 9 June 2022 12:56 PM
Safa needs a leader who brings tools to fix problems - Steve Komphela Komphela tells Clement Manyathela that the mother body needs a leader with a variety of expertise to boost the state of football i... 9 June 2022 12:39 PM
WATCH: 'If it's purely for money it doesn't end well,' Rory McIlroy on LIV Golf Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 June 2022 9:39 AM
View all Sport
Need a good laugh? Check out 'Keeping up with the Xhosaz' this weekend Stand-up comedian 'The Roosta' Ndumiso Lindi says he has a lined up a variety of comedians for the show. 3 June 2022 10:59 AM
Nambitha Mpumlwana: I embrace the diva label In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, award-winning actress Nambitha Mpumlwana talks about her childhood and car... 2 June 2022 12:53 PM
WATCH: I hope Will and Chris Rock will heal and talk it out - Jada Pinkett Smith Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2022 9:55 AM
View all Entertainment
EU forces Apple to use USB-C charger (Samsung, Huawei… ) in all its phones Zain Johnson interviews Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband. 8 June 2022 11:11 AM
4-day work week trial underway in UK with staff on full pay What's the deal with the 4-day work week being piloted in the United Kingdom? Less work for the same money? Not quite. 7 June 2022 2:31 PM
Tech Tuesday: The battle for free speech on social media Refilwe Moloto speaks to Alistair Fairweather, co-founder of PlainSpeak, about a controversial social media law in Texas. 7 June 2022 11:13 AM
View all World
How much life insurance do you really need? A simple question with many complex answers. An Old Mutual expert unpacks the thinking needed when approaching life insurance. 7 June 2022 9:44 AM
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all Africa
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa. 9 June 2022 9:46 PM
[WATCH] Taigo launch ad: Could Volkswagen have done better? Advertising guru Andy Rice explains why Volkswagen's (shortened) TV advert for the new Taigo earns his zero rating for the week. 8 June 2022 9:31 PM
Guard against losing a flight when you miss the first leg of a journey Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates automatic flight cancellations on The Money Show. 8 June 2022 9:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA'

9 June 2022 9:46 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Comair
Bruce Whitfield
Business rescue
business turnaround
Mars Hill Capital
Marco Visser
MHC

Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa.

Could Comair have been saved before it had to turn from business rescue to business liquidation?

UK firm Mars Hill Capital (MHC) is establishing itself in South Africa to help beleaguered businesses turn themselves around before they reach the stage of no return.

© nexusplexus/123rf.com

Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser, founding member of MHC where he is Turnaround Director.

Visser highlights an important distinction in the state of decline of a business.

We typically work with businesses we would call fundamentally distressed, but ultimately they need to be pre-business rescue.

Marco Visser, Turnaround Director - Mars Hill Capital

If one wants a genuine, sustainable turnaround, our view is that an informal rescue process is more appropriate than the formal business rescue process that currently exists in the country.

Marco Visser, Turnaround Director - Mars Hill Capital

Would MHC actually take over management, or do they play more of an advisory role?

The informal rescue process takes its specific form according to the given situation Visser says.

In the instance that we're appointed by the shareholders... we would often take over some roles within senior management... It's not unusual for us to take interim CEO, CFO or COO roles...

Marco Visser, Turnaround Director - Mars Hill Capital

If we are brought in by the senior management it is a more nuanced approach where you are a little more like a 'turnaround whisperer', supporting management in trying to make the most efficient decisions possible to implement a turnaround as successfully as possible.

Marco Visser, Turnaround Director - Mars Hill Capital

You get good steady state leaders who simply aren't good leaders in times of flux, Visser notes.

"Having an objective third party come in and support management teams either as a counterparty or replacement is often valuable to drive shareholder value up."

In South Africa job preservation is, critically, equally as important as job creation and MHC is committed to building the economy Visser says.

If we can go into an organisation and save as many jobs as possible, that's really what our desire is. In order to do that, we try and veer away from a typical consulting model or a business rescue process model where you are fee-driven and essentially selling hours.

Marco Visser, Turnaround Director - Mars Hill Capital

Click on the link below to hear more about MHC's strategy for turning businesses around:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA'




9 June 2022 9:46 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Comair
Bruce Whitfield
Business rescue
business turnaround
Mars Hill Capital
Marco Visser
MHC

More from Business

Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers

9 June 2022 8:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Umatie co-owner Anna Olivier about the company's growth over the past ten years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PP suspension: 'Ramaphosa takes time to act, now other issues muddy the waters'

9 June 2022 8:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana after the President suspends the Public Protector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MultiChoice reaches 9m subscriber 'milestone' in SA, local content the driver

9 June 2022 7:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to CFO Tim Jacobs about the MultiChoice Group's year-end results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Comair collapse a blow for tourism recovery - 40% of local seat capacity lost

9 June 2022 6:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Oz Desai, General Manager of business travel specialists Corporate Traveller.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's a sad day' mourns Comair as it closes shop

9 June 2022 3:41 PM

Last week Comair which is an operator of British Airways and the domestic low-cost airline- Kulula grounded flights citing financial difficulties.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Could we be turning a corner in aid? Seized goods donated to KZN flood victims

9 June 2022 2:57 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Sars Customs Executive Patrick Moeng and Vuyiswa Ndzakana of the Langa Community Action Network.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Comair grounded indefinitely after failing to raise funds to stay operational

9 June 2022 12:11 PM

The airline operator had been on the cusp of liquidation due to cashflow challenges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nersa boosts renewable energy, approving 16 new projects in 19 days

9 June 2022 6:56 AM

John Maytham speaks to UCT's Hilton Trollip to discuss the National Energy Regulator of South Africa greenlighting new projects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Minister to appoint DG as soon as possible, I don't want to be acting for long'

8 June 2022 10:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Ismail Momoniat after his appointment as Acting Director General of National Treasury. (EFF's not happy)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Taigo launch ad: Could Volkswagen have done better?

8 June 2022 9:31 PM

Advertising guru Andy Rice explains why Volkswagen's (shortened) TV advert for the new Taigo earns his zero rating for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

[WATCH] Taigo launch ad: Could Volkswagen have done better?

8 June 2022 9:31 PM

Advertising guru Andy Rice explains why Volkswagen's (shortened) TV advert for the new Taigo earns his zero rating for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Guard against losing a flight when you miss the first leg of a journey

8 June 2022 9:12 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates automatic flight cancellations on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You have be cold-hearted to not support idea of basic income grant – Whitfield

8 June 2022 1:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anne Bernstein of the Centre for Development and Enterprise.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC government is privatising just about everything in South Africa'

7 June 2022 3:16 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Dawie Roodt, Chief Economist at the Efficient Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nothing wrong with transacting in cash - Wildlife Ranching South Africa

7 June 2022 12:22 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Charles De Wet (Tax Executive, ENSAfrica) and Ruan Nel, Director of Wildlife Ranching South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How great leaders produce winning strategies – and how you can too

6 June 2022 7:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann about "The Crux: How Leaders Become Strategists” by Richard P. Rumelt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[REVIEW] Huawei releases first gaming monitor – it’s ‘BIG’ and ‘FAST’

6 June 2022 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Did President Cyril Ramaphosa break the law?

6 June 2022 6:37 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ulrich Roux (Ulrich Roux & Associates) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANALYSIS: Why did State not want to hear from Meyiwa murder scene main player?

6 June 2022 12:52 PM

According to forensic police officer Sergeant Thabo Mosia, Brigadier Philani Ndlovu had complete control over who entered the house, what part of the scene they had access to and what could be placed and removed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Doctors, engineers continue to seek better opportunities abroad

6 June 2022 10:43 AM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Open Line callers about the socio-economic challenges.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

President Ramaphosa suspends Public Protector Mkhwebane with immediate effect

Local

Comair grounded indefinitely after failing to raise funds to stay operational

Business Local

There is no shutdown on Friday, taxis will be operating as normal - Santaco

Local

Safa needs a leader who brings tools to fix problems - Steve Komphela

Sport

EWN Highlights

Teen admits stabbing girlfriend to death in France

9 June 2022 8:22 PM

Firefighters continue to battle Lourensford Farm blaze

9 June 2022 8:12 PM

Life sentence for father who murdered 8-month-old daughter

9 June 2022 7:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA