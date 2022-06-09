MultiChoice reaches 9m subscriber 'milestone' in SA, local content the driver
The MultiChoice Group (MCG) has reached its 9 million subscriber milestone in South Africa, an increase of 5% in 90-day active subscribers year on year.
However it described subscriber growth over the past year as subdued due to tough economic conditions.
The subscriber base in the Rest of Africa (RoA) grew by 7% to 12.8 million.
The Group released its results for the year ended 31 March 2022 on Thursday.
The number of premium DStv subscribers in South Africa fell by 4% but the Group says the base is “gradually approaching the point of stability” after years of decline.
Revenue for the South African business increased 4% to R35.6 billion.
Bruce Whitfield interviews MultiChoice CFO Tim Jacobs, and asks how the rise in streaming services is affecting the Group.
There's no question that there are a number of streaming services in the marketplace... but one of the key differentiators on our platform has been our focus on local content.Tim Jacobs, CFO - MultiChoice Group
This past year we've grown our Showmax paying subscriber base by 68% and we believe we've got about 3% additional market share as a result of that... That's off the back of local content programming... We've introduced a similar concept to Netflix called Showmax Originals...Tim Jacobs, CFO - MultiChoice Group
Jacobs says the pressures they face are more around affordability as consumers battle with fuel and food inflation.
In line with this MultiChoice has been strengthening the packages at the bottom end of its offering over the past few years.
The reward programme launched 18 months ago has also really taken off, boosted by the platform's bundle options he adds.
Listen to the interview with the MultiChoice CFO below:
