Missing Children SA scores partnership to help speedily return missing kids home





Missing Children SA - an organisation that helps authorities and families whenever a child goes missing in the country, has partnered with Tractor Outdoor in a bid to speed the efforts of returning missing children back home.

The organisation's national coordinator, Bianca van Aswegen tells Relebogile Mabotja that the partnership will put missing children's faces on electronic billboards.

Tractor Outdoor will be offering Missing Children SA its billboard network, which reaches more than 30 million consumers monthly nationwide.

We are very grateful for the partnership with Tractor Outdoor and we are so grateful for them to give us this opportunity to use electronic billboards to put the faces of those missing children out there. Bianca van Aswegen, national coordinator - Missing Children SA

We are looking for a quicker turnaround time when a child gets missing to get the flyer out there and, on the billboard, so that we can get the child back home safely. Bianca van Aswegen, national coordinator - Missing Children SA

Aswegen has advised parents to always clothe their kids in bright colours when going to shopping malls or open space areas.

One of our safety measures that we have actually got especially with our young children, is to dress them in brightly coloured clothes when going to a public area or malls so that they are easily spotted in a crowd of people. Bianca van Aswegen, national coordinator - Missing Children SA

