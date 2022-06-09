EFF MPs disrupt Ramaphosa's budget vote, calling him a 'criminal'
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has been disrupted from tabling the Presidency budget by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on THursday, saying they wouldn't be addressed by an alleged “criminal”.
The EFF had earlier vowed to object to Ramaphosa’s presence in the chamber.
EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu said Ramaphosa was in no position to address MPs because he was facing criminal allegations.
"Point of order is that there’s not going to be any withdrawal for referring to Cyril Ramaphosa as a money launderer. That is a fact that has not been disapproved."
Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula eventually had to order two EFF MPs out of the venue.
"I requested Honourable [Natasha] Ntlangwini and Honourable [Anthony] Matumba to leave and they are refusing. Remove them."
Ramaphosa is the subject of a criminal investigation, following allegations of money laundering by controversial former spy boss Arthur Fraser.
Ramaphosa is accused of concealing the theft of millions of undeclared US dollars from his game farm in Limpopo.
The budget debate continues.
This article first appeared on EWN : EFF MPs disrupt Ramaphosa's budget vote, calling him a 'criminal'
More from Politics
'People don't care about squabbles': Ramaphosa dismisses EFF's Parly disruptions
Two EFF members were ordered from the House amid a chaotic start to the sitting, which saw Ramaphosa’s speech delayed by an hour.Read More
How will the 'Farmgate scandal' affect the image of Ramaphosa and ANC?
Clement Manyathela spoke to Eyewitness News senior political reporter Tshidi Madia and News24 political and financial journalist Carol Paton about how this case has impacted Ramaphosa’s image.Read More
Ramaphosa's resignation over farm theft claims not being considered yet - Mabuza
Deputy President David Mabuza has also called for cool heads and said that MPs should allow for law enforcement agencies to investigate the robbery at the president’s Limpopo farm without any interference.Read More
How long will the extradition of the Guptas take?
Mandy Wiener speaks to immigration lawyer, Gary Eisenberg, for more.Read More
Jacob Zuma's private prosecution of Billy Downer will go ahead, says foundation
This comes after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Tuesday announced it had issued a nolle prosequi certificate in the matter.Read More
Cleaning up: SA advertising, PR industry urged to ditch fossil fuel clients
Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Horn, South Africa Country Director at Clean Creatives.Read More
'State has engaged some of SA's top legal experts to expedite Gupta extradition'
Bruce Whitfield asks legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the process ahead after the arrest of Atul and Rajesh Gupta in Dubai.Read More
'Minister Cele must pack his bags and go,' says WC Police Minister Allen
Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety Reagen Allen talks to Mandy Wiener about released WC crime stats.Read More
Ramaphosa should have reported receipt of money at his farm - Corruption Watch
Mandy Wiener speaks to Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch.Read More
More from Local
SA's first electric minibus taxi expected to arrive before the end of 2022
John Maythem is joined by the one of the project’s team leaders, Johan Gilliomee, to discuss the feasibility of the project.Read More
President Ramaphosa suspends Public Protector Mkhwebane with immediate effect
In a statement on Thursday, the president said this was “in accordance with section 194 (3)(a) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.”Read More
After reapplying for SRD grant, beneficiaries say they've not been paid
John Perlman spoke to Regional Manager for Black Sash Gauteng Thandiwe Zulu about how this is affecting South Africans.Read More
'People don't care about squabbles': Ramaphosa dismisses EFF's Parly disruptions
Two EFF members were ordered from the House amid a chaotic start to the sitting, which saw Ramaphosa’s speech delayed by an hour.Read More
New licensing centre at Midrand Gautrain Station hoped to ease system pressures
Mandy Wiener spoke to Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Jacob Mamabolo about the new licensing centre.Read More
Could we be turning a corner in aid? Seized goods donated to KZN flood victims
Lester Kiewit interviews Sars Customs Executive Patrick Moeng and Vuyiswa Ndzakana of the Langa Community Action Network.Read More
Murder case against trio accused of murdering Hillary Gardee finally underway
This comes after several hours of delay - which were due to the chief magistrate granting the media permission to film the proceedings.Read More
'COVID-19 impacted routine measles vaccinations,' says Tshwane Health MMC
Mandy Weiner speaks to Rina Marx, Tshwane's Health MMC about the rise in measles cases in Gauteng.Read More
Police investigating following shooting at Rosebank Mall
Details around the crime remain sketchy with police on scene and centre management remaining tight-lipped.Read More