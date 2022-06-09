Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:10
Can airlines successfully complete a business rescue process?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Christodoulou - Managing partner at Christodoulou & Mavrikis attorney
Today at 18:12
Failure of Comair signals a setback for Tourism Recovery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Oz Desai, General Manager at Corporate Traveler
Today at 18:16
ZOOM Multichoice results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Jacobs - CFO at Multichoice
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
ComAir joins 1Time in airlines grave?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gidon Novick - Co-Founder at Lift Airline
Today at 18:55
Mars Hill Capital (MHC) bets on SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Marco Visser - Founder and Turnaround Director at Mars Hill Capital (MHC)
Today at 19:08
This time the crisis are different ...or are they ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Pheiffer - Chief Investment Strategist at Sasfin Wealth
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - Tripartite collaboration essential for driving SME growth forward
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jeremy Lang
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Work backwards to reach financial freedom
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
'It's a sad day' mourns Comair as it closes shop

9 June 2022 3:41 PM
by Kgomotso Modise
Last week Comair which is an operator of British Airways and the domestic low-cost airline- Kulula grounded flights citing financial difficulties.

JOHANNESBURG - Comair says it’s a sad day for its employees and South African aviation on the back of its decision to close shop.

Last week Comair, which is an operator of British Airways and Kulula, grounded flights citing financial difficulties.

The company entered into voluntary business rescue in 2020 to safeguard the company and its stakeholders.

Then Comair announced its decision to ground its flights indefinitely after failing to raise the necessary capital.

The airline was meant to provide business rescue practitioners with a practicable plan by the end of last month.

The plan was to give details of how the airline planned to raise additional funding to settle all its financial obligations.

But on Thursday Comair announced that the practitioners had given notice that they no longer believed that there was a reasonable prospect that the company could be rescued.

"We have done our utmost to secure the funding that was necessary, but we were unable to do so. We had no option but to lodge the application," said spokesperson Stephen Forbes.

Meanwhile, unions say members are concerned that they may not receive their pay for this month.


This article first appeared on EWN : 'It's a sad day' mourns Comair as it closes shop




