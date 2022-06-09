'It's a sad day' mourns Comair as it closes shop
JOHANNESBURG - Comair says it’s a sad day for its employees and South African aviation on the back of its decision to close shop.
Last week Comair, which is an operator of British Airways and Kulula, grounded flights citing financial difficulties.
The company entered into voluntary business rescue in 2020 to safeguard the company and its stakeholders.
Then Comair announced its decision to ground its flights indefinitely after failing to raise the necessary capital.
The airline was meant to provide business rescue practitioners with a practicable plan by the end of last month.
The plan was to give details of how the airline planned to raise additional funding to settle all its financial obligations.
But on Thursday Comair announced that the practitioners had given notice that they no longer believed that there was a reasonable prospect that the company could be rescued.
"We have done our utmost to secure the funding that was necessary, but we were unable to do so. We had no option but to lodge the application," said spokesperson Stephen Forbes.
Meanwhile, unions say members are concerned that they may not receive their pay for this month.
This article first appeared on EWN : 'It's a sad day' mourns Comair as it closes shop
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_71007940_cape-town-international-airport-south-africa-a-boeing-jet-of-the-low-cost-airline-kulula-fleet-on-th.html?vti=o96rgup6sxulelxwk4-1-3
More from Business
Could we be turning a corner in aid? Seized goods donated to KZN flood victims
Lester Kiewit interviews Sars Customs Executive Patrick Moeng and Vuyiswa Ndzakana of the Langa Community Action Network.Read More
Comair grounded indefinitely after failing to raise funds to stay operational
The airline operator had been on the cusp of liquidation due to cashflow challenges.Read More
Nersa boosts renewable energy, approving 16 new projects in 19 days
John Maytham speaks to UCT's Hilton Trollip to discuss the National Energy Regulator of South Africa greenlighting new projects.Read More
'Minister to appoint DG as soon as possible, I don't want to be acting for long'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Ismail Momoniat after his appointment as Acting Director General of National Treasury. (EFF's not happy)Read More
[WATCH] Taigo launch ad: Could Volkswagen have done better?
Advertising guru Andy Rice explains why Volkswagen's (shortened) TV advert for the new Taigo earns his zero rating for the week.Read More
Guard against losing a flight when you miss the first leg of a journey
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates automatic flight cancellations on The Money Show.Read More
Business confidence takes a knock despite encouraging growth figures
Bruce Whitfield talks to Rand Merchant Bank economist Mpho Molopyane about the RMB/BER Business Confidence Index for Q2.Read More
Electric vehicles are coming whether Eskom is ready or not
South Africa might be behind on the electric vehicle transformation, but things are beginning to change.Read More
'Your favourite Spar now online' - Spar makes big move into home deliveries
The Money Show interviews Group CEO Brett Botten about Spar's half-year results and revamp plans.Read More