VIDEO: How to say 'hello' and 'thank you' in sign language

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
3rd hour
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Zulumathabo Zulu
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Comair collapse a blow for tourism recovery - 40% of local seat capacity lost Bruce Whitfield interviews Oz Desai, General Manager of business travel specialists Corporate Traveller. 9 June 2022 6:52 PM
SA's first electric minibus taxi expected to arrive before the end of 2022 John Maythem is joined by the one of the project’s team leaders, Johan Gilliomee, to discuss the feasibility of the project. 9 June 2022 5:55 PM
President Ramaphosa suspends Public Protector Mkhwebane with immediate effect In a statement on Thursday, the president said this was “in accordance with section 194 (3)(a) of the Constitution of the Republic... 9 June 2022 5:23 PM
View all Local
PP suspension: 'Ramaphosa takes time to act, now other issues muddy the waters' Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana after the President suspends the Public Protector. 9 June 2022 8:28 PM
'People don't care about squabbles': Ramaphosa dismisses EFF's Parly disruptions Two EFF members were ordered from the House amid a chaotic start to the sitting, which saw Ramaphosa’s speech delayed by an hour. 9 June 2022 4:41 PM
EFF MPs disrupt Ramaphosa's budget vote, calling him a 'criminal' The EFF had earlier vowed to object to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s presence in the chamber, saying he was facing criminal allegati... 9 June 2022 3:08 PM
View all Politics
Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers Bruce Whitfield talks to Umatie co-owner Anna Olivier about the company's growth over the past ten years. 9 June 2022 8:34 PM
PP suspension: 'Ramaphosa takes time to act, now other issues muddy the waters' Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana after the President suspends the Public Protector. 9 June 2022 8:28 PM
MultiChoice reaches 9m subscriber 'milestone' in SA, local content the driver Bruce Whitfield talks to CFO Tim Jacobs about the MultiChoice Group's year-end results. 9 June 2022 7:56 PM
View all Business
Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers Bruce Whitfield talks to Umatie co-owner Anna Olivier about the company's growth over the past ten years. 9 June 2022 8:34 PM
VIDEO: How to say 'hello' and 'thank you' in sign language Pippa Hudson spoke to Western Cape Director of Deaf SA Jabaar Cassiem Mohamed about how this will benefit the deaf community. 9 June 2022 8:11 PM
MultiChoice reaches 9m subscriber 'milestone' in SA, local content the driver Bruce Whitfield talks to CFO Tim Jacobs about the MultiChoice Group's year-end results. 9 June 2022 7:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ria Ledwaba: Why are we changing Safa constitution every time we have elections? Safa presidential hopeful Ria Ledwaba says the country is still speaking about the 1996 trophy because Bafana Bafana have not done... 9 June 2022 12:56 PM
Safa needs a leader who brings tools to fix problems - Steve Komphela Komphela tells Clement Manyathela that the mother body needs a leader with a variety of expertise to boost the state of football i... 9 June 2022 12:39 PM
WATCH: 'If it's purely for money it doesn't end well,' Rory McIlroy on LIV Golf Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 June 2022 9:39 AM
View all Sport
Need a good laugh? Check out 'Keeping up with the Xhosaz' this weekend Stand-up comedian 'The Roosta' Ndumiso Lindi says he has a lined up a variety of comedians for the show. 3 June 2022 10:59 AM
Nambitha Mpumlwana: I embrace the diva label In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, award-winning actress Nambitha Mpumlwana talks about her childhood and car... 2 June 2022 12:53 PM
WATCH: I hope Will and Chris Rock will heal and talk it out - Jada Pinkett Smith Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 June 2022 9:55 AM
View all Entertainment
EU forces Apple to use USB-C charger (Samsung, Huawei… ) in all its phones Zain Johnson interviews Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband. 8 June 2022 11:11 AM
4-day work week trial underway in UK with staff on full pay What's the deal with the 4-day work week being piloted in the United Kingdom? Less work for the same money? Not quite. 7 June 2022 2:31 PM
Tech Tuesday: The battle for free speech on social media Refilwe Moloto speaks to Alistair Fairweather, co-founder of PlainSpeak, about a controversial social media law in Texas. 7 June 2022 11:13 AM
View all World
How much life insurance do you really need? A simple question with many complex answers. An Old Mutual expert unpacks the thinking needed when approaching life insurance. 7 June 2022 9:44 AM
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Taigo launch ad: Could Volkswagen have done better? Advertising guru Andy Rice explains why Volkswagen's (shortened) TV advert for the new Taigo earns his zero rating for the week. 8 June 2022 9:31 PM
Guard against losing a flight when you miss the first leg of a journey Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates automatic flight cancellations on The Money Show. 8 June 2022 9:12 PM
You have be cold-hearted to not support idea of basic income grant – Whitfield The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anne Bernstein of the Centre for Development and Enterprise. 8 June 2022 1:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

VIDEO: How to say 'hello' and 'thank you' in sign language

9 June 2022 8:11 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Sign language
SA official languages

Pippa Hudson spoke to Western Cape Director of Deaf SA Jabaar Cassiem Mohamed about how this will benefit the deaf community.

In South Africa, around 600,000 people use sign language as their primary mode of communication with even more experiencing some form of hearing loss.

Pippa Hudson spoke to Western Cape Director of Deaf SA Jabaar Cassiem Mohamed about how this will benefit the deaf community.

The deaf community has been attempting to get sign language recognised for many years and this could finally be a reality.

A lot of people have misunderstood the announcements that it is official already and its not. It is still going through the final steps; we are now waiting for public comment to say yay or nay.

Jabaar Cassiem Mohamed, Western Cape Director of Deaf SA

Recognising sign language could change the lives of so many people, from children having access in mainstream schools, to someone being able to sign with their doctor without an interpreter present.

Join Pippa Hudson in learning the basics of sign language:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : VIDEO: How to say 'hello' and 'thank you' in sign language




9 June 2022 8:11 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Sign language
SA official languages

More from Lifestyle

Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers

9 June 2022 8:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Umatie co-owner Anna Olivier about the company's growth over the past ten years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MultiChoice reaches 9m subscriber 'milestone' in SA, local content the driver

9 June 2022 7:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to CFO Tim Jacobs about the MultiChoice Group's year-end results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Comair collapse a blow for tourism recovery - 40% of local seat capacity lost

9 June 2022 6:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Oz Desai, General Manager of business travel specialists Corporate Traveller.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Could we be turning a corner in aid? Seized goods donated to KZN flood victims

9 June 2022 2:57 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Sars Customs Executive Patrick Moeng and Vuyiswa Ndzakana of the Langa Community Action Network.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Five eco-friendly experiences in Johannesburg

9 June 2022 1:30 PM

Here are five places that value the environment, embrace eco- conscious practices and serve products and services without compromising quality.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Going for a procedure that needs anaesthesia? Here's why there's no need to fear

9 June 2022 7:11 AM

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to academic head of the Department of Anaesthesiology at Wits and Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, Motshabi Chakane, about anaesthesia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Revolutionary new breast cancer drug could prove too costly for many patients

9 June 2022 7:02 AM

John Perlman spoke to Cancer Alliance’s, Salome Meyer about this new treatment and its availability for South Africans, but it comes with an extreme price tag.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Financial wellness: Avoid unnecessary purchases, supplement your income

9 June 2022 6:18 AM

John Perlman spoke to financial planner Paul Roelofse about how we can manage our money during this challenging time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Taigo launch ad: Could Volkswagen have done better?

8 June 2022 9:31 PM

Advertising guru Andy Rice explains why Volkswagen's (shortened) TV advert for the new Taigo earns his zero rating for the week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Guard against losing a flight when you miss the first leg of a journey

8 June 2022 9:12 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates automatic flight cancellations on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

President Ramaphosa suspends Public Protector Mkhwebane with immediate effect

Local

Comair grounded indefinitely after failing to raise funds to stay operational

Business Local

There is no shutdown on Friday, taxis will be operating as normal - Santaco

Local

Safa needs a leader who brings tools to fix problems - Steve Komphela

Sport

EWN Highlights

Teen admits stabbing girlfriend to death in France

9 June 2022 8:22 PM

Firefighters continue to battle Lourensford Farm blaze

9 June 2022 8:12 PM

Life sentence for father who murdered 8-month-old daughter

9 June 2022 7:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA