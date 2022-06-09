'People don't care about squabbles': Ramaphosa dismisses EFF's Parly disruptions
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has shrugged off efforts by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to prevent him from delivering the Presidency’s vote in Parliament on Thursday.
Two EFF members were ordered from the House amid a chaotic start to the sitting, which saw Ramaphosa’s speech delayed by an hour.
He told Parliament the majority of South Africans didn't care about political intrigues and in-fighting, but instead wanted opportunities to improve their lives.
It’s the first time Ramaphosa has appeared in Parliament since the allegations made against him by controversial former spy chief, Arthur Fraser, in connection with money stolen from his Limpopo farm and claims of a cross-border cover-up.
There was a sense of déjà vu at Parliament on Thursday and a reminder of how the EFF used to try to disrupt former president Jacob Zuma. But after a noisy and acrimonious start, Ramaphosa was finally able to proceed.
“The greatest disservice we can do to our people at this difficult time in the life of our nation is become distracted from the task that is at hand, the challenges that we face as a country are many,” said the president.
Ramaphosa himself faces personal and political challenges in the wake of the allegations against him.
“What the people of SA want above all is to see their quality of life improving – they do not care about the political squabbles, the competition between political parties, the intrigues, the plots and the rivalries.”
He said people wanted jobs, services and opportunities to better themselves and the lives of their families.
'MONEY LAUNDERER'
Members of the opposition used Ramaphosa’s budget debate to call for him to come clean about his Limpopo farm robbery, with EFF MPs calling him a “money launderer”.
The EFF was not alone, as DA leader John Steenhuisen also focussed his speech on the allegations against the president.
He said Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm was like Zuma’s Nkandla, a reference to former President Jacob Zuma’s infamous homestead.
"How exactly are you different, Mr President, from the predecessor? Phala Phala is fast becoming your Nkandla and its forever going to be an ugly stain on this Presidency."
ANC MPs like chief whip Pemmy Majodina came to Ramaphosa’s defence, commending the president for opening himself up for investigation.
This article first appeared on EWN : 'People don't care about squabbles': Ramaphosa dismisses EFF's Parly disruptions
More from Politics
EFF MPs disrupt Ramaphosa's budget vote, calling him a 'criminal'
The EFF had earlier vowed to object to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s presence in the chamber, saying he was facing criminal allegations.Read More
How will the 'Farmgate scandal' affect the image of Ramaphosa and ANC?
Clement Manyathela spoke to Eyewitness News senior political reporter Tshidi Madia and News24 political and financial journalist Carol Paton about how this case has impacted Ramaphosa’s image.Read More
Ramaphosa's resignation over farm theft claims not being considered yet - Mabuza
Deputy President David Mabuza has also called for cool heads and said that MPs should allow for law enforcement agencies to investigate the robbery at the president’s Limpopo farm without any interference.Read More
How long will the extradition of the Guptas take?
Mandy Wiener speaks to immigration lawyer, Gary Eisenberg, for more.Read More
Jacob Zuma's private prosecution of Billy Downer will go ahead, says foundation
This comes after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) on Tuesday announced it had issued a nolle prosequi certificate in the matter.Read More
Cleaning up: SA advertising, PR industry urged to ditch fossil fuel clients
Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Horn, South Africa Country Director at Clean Creatives.Read More
'State has engaged some of SA's top legal experts to expedite Gupta extradition'
Bruce Whitfield asks legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the process ahead after the arrest of Atul and Rajesh Gupta in Dubai.Read More
'Minister Cele must pack his bags and go,' says WC Police Minister Allen
Western Cape Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety Reagen Allen talks to Mandy Wiener about released WC crime stats.Read More
Ramaphosa should have reported receipt of money at his farm - Corruption Watch
Mandy Wiener speaks to Karam Singh, head of legal and investigations at Corruption Watch.Read More
More from Local
SA's first electric minibus taxi expected to arrive before the end of 2022
John Maythem is joined by the one of the project’s team leaders, Johan Gilliomee, to discuss the feasibility of the project.Read More
President Ramaphosa suspends Public Protector Mkhwebane with immediate effect
In a statement on Thursday, the president said this was “in accordance with section 194 (3)(a) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.”Read More
After reapplying for SRD grant, beneficiaries say they've not been paid
John Perlman spoke to Regional Manager for Black Sash Gauteng Thandiwe Zulu about how this is affecting South Africans.Read More
New licensing centre at Midrand Gautrain Station hoped to ease system pressures
Mandy Wiener spoke to Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Jacob Mamabolo about the new licensing centre.Read More
EFF MPs disrupt Ramaphosa's budget vote, calling him a 'criminal'
The EFF had earlier vowed to object to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s presence in the chamber, saying he was facing criminal allegations.Read More
Could we be turning a corner in aid? Seized goods donated to KZN flood victims
Lester Kiewit interviews Sars Customs Executive Patrick Moeng and Vuyiswa Ndzakana of the Langa Community Action Network.Read More
Murder case against trio accused of murdering Hillary Gardee finally underway
This comes after several hours of delay - which were due to the chief magistrate granting the media permission to film the proceedings.Read More
'COVID-19 impacted routine measles vaccinations,' says Tshwane Health MMC
Mandy Weiner speaks to Rina Marx, Tshwane's Health MMC about the rise in measles cases in Gauteng.Read More
Police investigating following shooting at Rosebank Mall
Details around the crime remain sketchy with police on scene and centre management remaining tight-lipped.Read More