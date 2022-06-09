SA's first electric minibus taxi expected to arrive before the end of 2022
Stellenbosch University and several other companies are partnering to bring the first electric minibus taxi to South Africa before the end of the year.
John Maythem was joined by the one of the project’s team leaders, Johan Gilliomee, to discuss the feasibility of the project.
Gilliomee, an electrical engineering masters student, from Stellenbosch says that the project is still undergoing tests and analysis.
Working with Oxford University, he says the current focus is on the vehicle's energy usage and how it would impact the country's grid.
Other tests conducted include observing driving behaviour of minibus taxi drivers across the country and how that would fair with electric taxis.
So currently we only have models that make use of tracking data from the internal combustion taxis. And it really is a bit of a guessing game at the moment. We are unsure of some parameters and the driving style will definitely be different with an electric vehicle.Johan Gilliomee, project team leader
Gilliomee, adds that the driving style will be different with an electric vehicle because it accelerates faster , which might be a concern considering the sometimes dangerous driving styles of drivers on the roads.
We do look at some of the law-breaking so some of the examples I can give you are stop streets, so in a simulation you would have... but you can't simulate human behavior so I got about 70 taxis to drive around with a GPS device and after looking at the trips I found that they only stop 30% of the time at the stop street.Johan Gilliomee, project team leader
Gilliomee says while South Africa has the expertise to realise an electric minibus with the current lack of consistent energy supply, the cars may be come redundant in reducing carbon emissions.
Unfortunately, our Eskom grid at the moment would actually see an increase of greenhouse gases emissions over your average distance traveled.Johan Gilliomee, project team leader
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA's first electric minibus taxi expected to arrive before the end of 2022
