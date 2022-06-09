After reapplying for SRD grant, beneficiaries say they've not been paid
South Africans who had to re-apply for the Social Relief of Distress Grant at the end of the National State of Disaster have reportedly not been paid.
John Perlman spoke to Regional Manager for Black Sash Gauteng Thandiwe Zulu about how this is affecting South Africans.
With the costs of living rising this has put many vulnerable people in a terrible position as they are unable to buy essentials.
People have not been paid and it is such an unfortunate situation because people are sitting at home hungry.Thandiwe Zulu, Regional manager for Black Sash Gauteng
According to Zulu the reverification process of these grants has moved inefficiently, and it is creating a difficult situation for so many.
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
This article first appeared on EWN : After reapplying for SRD grant, beneficiaries say they've not been paid
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_145656936_isolated-stack-of-south-african-one-hundred-rand-notes-money-currency-with-space-for-text.html?vti=o8rwvxta506xm43lxb-1-11
