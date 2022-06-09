PP suspension: 'Ramaphosa takes time to act, now other issues muddy the waters'
It was a dramatic day in Parliament - after a disrupted presidential budget vote, Cyril Ramaphosa announced the suspension of the embattled Public Protector "with immediate effect".
Busisiwe Mkhwebane had last month outlined her reasons for why she should not be suspended pending impeachment proceedings.
RELATED: President Ramaphosa suspends Public Protector Mkhwebane with immediate effect
She will remain suspended until that process has been completed.
The President’s decision to suspend Advocate Mkhwebane is the best manner to fulfill these obligations.— Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 9, 2022
While the move has been a long time coming, the timing is sure to raise some eyebrows comments Bruce Whitfield.
President Ramaphosa's announcement comes soon after Mkhwebane's own announcement of an investigation into the robbery on his farm where a reported $4 million was stolen.
RELATED: Mkhwebane is ‘one lonesome woman’ being victimised by those in power, says Mpofu
There was always going to be an issue about the timing says political analyst Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana.
He is Associate Professor in the Department of Politics and International Relations at the University of Johannesburg (UJ).
Some of us were even wondering why Ramaphosa wasn't acting earlier, because all the Public Protector had to do was to simply write a letter saying why she should not be suspended, and that should not have taken weeks to do.Mcebisi Ndletyana, Associate Professor - UJ Dept. of Politics and International Relations
She's always politicised quite a number of these things. I'm not surprised that perhaps some of her supporters are saying she's being suspended now because of these kinds of investigations, but the point is this has long been in the making.Mcebisi Ndletyana, Associate Professor - UJ Dept. of Politics and International Relations
Parliament indicated to the President a long time ago they're about to start their own proceedings, which meant that the President needed to act and he should have acted a long time ago.Mcebisi Ndletyana, Associate Professor - UJ Dept. of Politics and International Relations
Is Ramaphosa allowing speculation about "Farmgate" to fester in a potentially harmful way?
Professor Ndletyana says he needs to allow for a proper investigation as there are a lot of unknowns at play.
We must allow for the investigation to unfold unhindered. At the same time there has been this Public Protector issue all along... so it doesn't mean because there is an investigation into the farm therefore he cannot do his other presidential duties.Mcebisi Ndletyana, Associate Professor - UJ Dept. of Politics and International Relations
One of the weaknesses of this President is that he takes quite a long time to act, and when he does eventually act then there are other things that have piled up.Mcebisi Ndletyana, Associate Professor - UJ Dept. of Politics and International Relations
Listen to the conversation on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : PP suspension: 'Ramaphosa takes time to act, now other issues muddy the waters'
Source : @PublicProtector/Twitter
