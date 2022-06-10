Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham spoke to Old Mutual market development manager, Karabo Ramookho, about how to insure for worst-case scenarios.

It is impossible to predict how life will go, but you can do your best to prepare for anything, and that includes getting life insurance.

John Maytham spoke to Old Mutual market development manager, Karabo Ramookho, about how to insure oneself for worst-case scenarios.

Life cover on its own can help support families in the case of the death of a breadwinner; what if you survive but are unable to work?

In these cases, depending on affordability, one can take out disability cover in case they fall ill or are injured in a way that affects their work.

This can help loved ones be saved from financial stress on top of the emotional distress of this loss or injury.

Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Life insurance: Preparing for life's worst-case scenarios




