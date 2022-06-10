Fête de la Musique announces full line-up of artists





JOHANNESBURG - Fête de la Musique has announced the full line-up of artists who will perform at Newtown Junction, Native Rebels, Victoria Yards and Alliance Française in Johannesburg, South Africa, on 18 June.

Eyewitness News spoke to confirmed acts Letoya Makhene, DJ Teedo Love, Kommanda Obbs and BONJ ahead of the Fête de la Musique on 18 June 2022. They join headliners Brenda Mtambo, Urban Village, BCUC and Azah.

“This is The World Music Festival! Who wouldn’t want to be on these stages? Especially now with this COVID pandemic that has shut down so many channels for artists to have opportunities to make themselves more accessible to international audiences and media groups. This is an absolute dream,” said Letoya Makhene to Eyewitness News.

The French Institute of South Africa (IFAS) has once again partnered with TotalEnergies Marketing South Africa and Newtown Junction to bring the Fête de la Musique (FDLM) back for its 11th year with a line-up that promises to bring the heat this winter.

“I want them to remember how happy it made them and how they discovered new music and artists from my set,” said DJ Teedo Love about her upcoming performance at Fête de la Musique.

The organisers of Fête de la Musique confirmed 22 acts which include Latoya Makhene, Bonga Kwana, Farai Matake, LNT Sound, 3 HEADS, NotBenjamin, DJ Teedo Love, Clement Measuretutti, Adrian Kapiten, Vinnie Mak, Future Radio, Black Heidi, Jst Sako, Nomisupasta, Kings of Bantu Hymns, iPhupho L'Ka Biko, BONJ, Kommanda Obbs, The Isomers, Kazi Ya Sanaa, Androgenius and Bongani. They join headliners Brenda Mtambo, Urban Village, BCUC and Azah.

“As a musician, I have always wanted to showcase my music at Fete De La Musique. Due to the diversity of the event, I'm able to reach out to a broader audience. I would love to leave the audience with a memorable experience; it is important for me to introduce TS'EPE [a Sesotho hip-hop sub-genre heavily influenced by African culture] to the Fête de la Musique attendees. I hope my performance will showcase the relatability of the music to other genres and leave an impression on the audience as a whole that goes beyond songs,” said Lesotho artist Kommanda Obbs.

Fête de la Musique Joburg 2022 is open to all and will take place at Newtown Junction; Soweto's Native Rebels; Victoria Yards, and at the Alliance Française in Parkview, from 12pm - 6pm.

“We are excited to have picked our largest group yet this year. The process was tough because there was such a diverse range of applications to choose from; some daring, some emotional, some loud, some soulful, but all extremely passionate. We were blown away by the dynamic and surprising entries that really pushed the envelope. Every year, the jury tries to select broadly across genres to create a melting pot of musical sounds. Luckily, this year we were able to choose more acts, grow the festival and give more artists the opportunity to shine. It has been 40 years since the festival began in France, so it is a great occasion for a bigger celebration” says Sophie Boulé, Cultural Attaché and Deputy Director of IFAS.

The announcement of the full lineup for the festival follows an open call that saw about 300 artists apply for a chance to perform at the 11th edition of the event.

“Looking at where I'm at today, the biggest lesson I've learnt is to not make any decision/s in fear. I am grateful for the connections and milestones I have been able to achieve and knowing that what I do has the power to influence, inspire and encourage others to be brave and resilient. I don't take it for granted the impact we as creators/artists have in society” said BONJ.

Taking place across four different venues simultaneously around Johannesburg and Soweto on 18 June, this free-for-all music festival is back in full swing after two years of COVID-related disruption, aiming to amplify the power of live music and take over the city with unique sounds and celebration.

"I've grown in so many ways from them till now because I'm able to find resources to help me better navigate my way around the industry and use my social media platforms and growth tools in my line of work. Things have really changed since COVID hit - it got very difficult and many lessons were learnt from not safeguarding my finances, planning out monthly payments and gigs and just overall proper financial control,” said, DJ Teedo Love

The festival said that its vision was not only to highlight fresh talent but also to be an incubator and create long-term opportunities for the new generation of performers. This year, the winning applicants will also be invited to attend a workshop before the festival. It will be facilitated by music production company, Bassline, and French label, No Format, at Ampd studios, together with renowned industry players looking to strengthen the burgeoning musical talent in South Africa.

“I will be performing with my long-time writing partner and band member, keys and sax player, producer Clem Carr. We will be joined by drummer, producer and singer Jude Kenrick, who is part of a dope duo called Easy Freak. Clem and I perform together a lot as a duo but I am excited to be able to include another live element to our electronic set. He is a fredh Drummer and just an awesome human to play with. Having him in the band just gives the set more groove,” said BONJ, who was hand-picked to tour with Sam Smith on the South African leg of their Thrill of it All world tour.

Fête de la Musique was founded by the former French minister of arts and culture Jack Lang and French composer and music journalist Maurice Fleuret in 1982. The festival is now celebrated in more than 120 countries around the world.

“I am grateful to have been given the gift of music and the voice to serve as a social commentator and narrate our stories. As a musician, I am grateful for the wisdom I have gained from being exposed to the music industry and I am grateful for all the stages I have been on, big and small. Having a clear understanding of who you are and why you are doing what you are doing (basically having goals) is the best way to avoid losing yourself in the ever-changing, cut-throat industry and ending up doing things for the wrong reasons. In essence, set yourself up for success by defining your own success,” said Kommanda Obbs who is steadily becoming a cultural export as he gains recognition in the continent.

Kommanda Obbs was honoured to tour Southern Africa with the legendary Damien Marley. He has since graced stages at various acclaimed music festivals such as ZAKIFO, MACUFE, Back2TheCity, Bassline Africa Day Concert, Lesotho Tourism Festival.

In South Africa, the popular and free music festival was established in 2010 and has become a great platform for a diverse range of upcoming talents to make themselves heard.

“I was literally born and raised into music. I come from a very successful musical family and music is in my blood. According to my father, who is a musical legend, I could sing before I could talk. Music resonates through my soul and will always be a part of me,” said daughter to musical icon, Blondie Makhene, and former Generations: The Legacy actress, Letoya Makhene.

World Music Day or Fête de la Musique will be celebrated on 18 June 2022 in Johannesburg.

The 6-stage line-up is sure to bring some heat this coming winter:

Newtown Junction Piazza Stage: Letoya Makhene, Bonga Kwana, Farai Matake and BCUC

Railway Stage: LNT Sound, 3 HEADS, NotBenjamin, DJ Teedo Love

Ampd Stage: Clement Measuretutti, Adrian Kapiten, Vinnie Mak

Victoria Yards: Future Radio, Black Heidi, Jst Sako, Nomisupersta and Urban Village

Native Rebels Kings Of Bantu Hymns, iPhupho L'Ka Biko, BONJ, Kommanda Obbs and Azah

Alliance Francaise: The Isomers, Kazi Ya Sayaa, AndroGenius, Bongani Givethanks and Brenda Mtambo

