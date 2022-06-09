Streaming issues? Report here
Criminal case against Ramaphosa dominates budget debate in Parliament

9 June 2022 8:09 PM
by Gaye Davis

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Parliament that those who stand to lose the most from the fight against corruption are resorting to dirty tricks and intimidation to try and get the government to back down.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has told Parliament that those who stand to lose the most from the fight against corruption are resorting to dirty tricks and intimidation to try and get the government to back down.

Ramaphosa tabled the presidency budget in Parliament after repeated efforts by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) to prevent him from speaking.

The president made no direct reference to the Hawks’ investigation into allegations related to the theft two years ago of a substantial sum of money from his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

The claims were made by former State Security Agency head Arthur Fraser.

The scandal dominated debates with the EFF labelling Ramaphosa a criminal and a money-launderer and Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen appealing to him to “come clean”.

Ramaphosa spelt out efforts by his administration to turn the country around in the wake of state capture, COVID, the July unrest and recent destructive floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

He says dealing with the Zondo inquiry’s findings will require “the highest political will and commitment”, as well as courage.

“In recent days we have seen those who stand to lose the most from the fight against corruption resorting to dirty tricks and intimidation in a bid to get us to back down.”

Ramaphosa condemned the death threat received by Presidency Director-General Phindile Baleni who was sent a letter with a bullet and a list of demands.

On the allegations against him, he was silent.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Criminal case against Ramaphosa dominates budget debate in Parliament




9 June 2022 8:09 PM
by Gaye Davis

