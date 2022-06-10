



JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday said that the Public Protector's suspension was the best way to fulfil his obligations.

The president announced his decision to suspend Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Thursday amid a parliamentary process to impeach her.

The Public Protector had announced that she was investigating criminal allegations against Ramaphosa relating to the theft of cash at his Phala Phala Farm.

In a statement, Ramaphosa said that Section 194 of the Constitution allowed for the suspension of the Public Protector while an impeachment inquiry was under way.

President @CyrilRamaphosa has in accordance with section 194 (3)(a) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, decided to suspend Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane from the office of the Public Protector effective 9 June 2022 — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 9, 2022

The President’s decision to suspend Advocate Mkhwebane is the best manner to fulfill these obligations. — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) June 9, 2022

The president said that both he and Mkhwebane were obligated to act in the best interest of the country, saying this suspension fulfilled this obligation.

The president insisted that the Public Protector's absence would not impede any pending investigations as her deputy would perform her duties.

Meanwhile, Mkhwebane has hit back with tweets, saying that the battle was the Lord's, quoting from the Bible.

Oksalayo this battle is the Lord’s. Exodus 14:14 The Lord will fight for you, and you shall hold your peace and remain at rest. — Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane (@AdvBMkhwebane) June 9, 2022

She's also tweeted against deflection from mining giant Glencore's bribery case and the Phala Phala farmgate saga.

This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa: Mkhwebane suspension the best way to fulfil my obligations to SA