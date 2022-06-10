Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
David Peacock - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Investments
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - The Story of Wine museum by Babylonstoren
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Elsa Vogts - Museologist at Babylonstoren
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Ramaphosa: Mkhwebane suspension the best way to fulfil my obligations to SA

10 June 2022 6:39 AM
by Kgomotso Modise
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Cyril Ramaphosa
Public Protector
Glencore
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Phala Phala farm

The president announced his decision to suspend Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Thursday amid a parliamentary process to impeach her.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday said that the Public Protector's suspension was the best way to fulfil his obligations.

The president announced his decision to suspend Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Thursday amid a parliamentary process to impeach her.

The Public Protector had announced that she was investigating criminal allegations against Ramaphosa relating to the theft of cash at his Phala Phala Farm.

In a statement, Ramaphosa said that Section 194 of the Constitution allowed for the suspension of the Public Protector while an impeachment inquiry was under way.

The president said that both he and Mkhwebane were obligated to act in the best interest of the country, saying this suspension fulfilled this obligation.

The president insisted that the Public Protector's absence would not impede any pending investigations as her deputy would perform her duties.

Meanwhile, Mkhwebane has hit back with tweets, saying that the battle was the Lord's, quoting from the Bible.

She's also tweeted against deflection from mining giant Glencore's bribery case and the Phala Phala farmgate saga.

WATCH: EFF MPs disrupt Ramaphosa's budget vote, Matumba removed from Parliament


This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa: Mkhwebane suspension the best way to fulfil my obligations to SA




