Families should know about escape routes in homes when fire breaks out - Expert
As the winds of winter continue to blow, the high risk of fire outbreaks continue in most home.
What do you do when there is a fire where you stay or work? Do you know how to extinguish a fire properly at home?
Bongani Bingwa speaks to CEO of Fire Ops SA Dewet Engelbrecht about what to do when fire breaks out.
It is important for families across South Africa to have a family meeting with regards to fire and emergency. For instance, emergency numbers, wo do you call in terms of a fire.Dewet Engelbrecht, CEO - Fire Ops SA
What we find is that we don't think of escape routes in our homes as much. If afire has to come from a certain side of the house, do we really discuss some of these things such like which escape route, which window you are going to break, which burglar bar has an escape passage.Dewet Engelbrecht, CEO - Fire Ops SA
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : @CityTshwane/Twitter
More from Local
Western Cape High Court dismisses Mkhwebane's bid to halt impeachment process
In dismissing her bid, Judge Nathan Erasmus essentially found the matters at hand had already been dealt with by the courts.Read More
Lindiwe Zulu: I am pained but we had to follow due processes with R350 grants
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Zulu says the change COVID-19 regulations meant they had to change their agreements with the banks.Read More
Ramaphosa: Mkhwebane suspension the best way to fulfil my obligations to SA
The president announced his decision to suspend Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Thursday amid a parliamentary process to impeach her.Read More
NTA, Santaco deny being part of national shutdown planned for Friday
Messages about the strike, in response to skyrocketing petrol prices, have been shared on social media.Read More
PP suspension: 'Ramaphosa takes time to act, now other issues muddy the waters'
Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana after the President suspends the Public Protector.Read More
Comair collapse a blow for tourism recovery - 40% of local seat capacity lost
Bruce Whitfield interviews Oz Desai, General Manager of business travel specialists Corporate Traveller.Read More
SA's first electric minibus taxi expected to arrive before the end of 2022
John Maythem is joined by the one of the project’s team leaders, Johan Gilliomee, to discuss the feasibility of the project.Read More
President Ramaphosa suspends Public Protector Mkhwebane with immediate effect
In a statement on Thursday, the president said this was “in accordance with section 194 (3)(a) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.”Read More
After reapplying for SRD grant, beneficiaries say they've not been paid
John Perlman spoke to Regional Manager for Black Sash Gauteng Thandiwe Zulu about how this is affecting South Africans.Read More