Generation Africa: documentaries on migration making waves around the world

Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - Lloyiso
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Lloyiso Gijana
Today at 15:10
EWN: Ramaphosa to continue with Presidency budget debate after Parly disruptions
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 15:20
Progressive Health Forum call on the Premier of the province to immediately act to reverse Dr de Maayer’s preposterous suspension a
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Aslam Dasoo | Doctor and member of Progressive Health Forum
Today at 15:50
ANC Free State Court matter
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, Eyewitness News Reporter
Today at 16:10
Bruce's New Book: Insights/hacks of the most successful businesses
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bruce Whitfield - Presenter at The Money Show
Today at 16:20
Bruce's New Book: Insights/hacks of the most successful businesses
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 16:50
Big Black Mamba at a property in Reservoir Hills
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nick Evans, snake conservationist in Durban
Today at 17:20
Senzo Meyiwa trial showing importance of language in the legal
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Zakeera Docrat, National Institute for the Humanities and Social Sciences (NIHSS) Post Doctoral Research Fellow in Forensic Linguistics
Today at 17:40
[FEATURE] A Song, Book, Dish : Fiona Ramsay
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Fiona Ramsay, actress
Today at 18:12
The Money Show Explainer: What happens now there are fewer airlines?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linden Birns - Managing Director at Plane Talking
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - The Story of Wine museum by Babylonstoren
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Elsa Vogts - Museologist at Babylonstoren
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'The scene has been cleared' - EMS spokesperson on deadly accident near Pretoria Mandy Weiner speaks to Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson, Charles Mabaso about the latest update on the fatal crash. 10 June 2022 1:53 PM
Charlotte Maxeke's Prof Mohammed says Dr De Maayer suspension is 'embarrassing' Mandy Wiener spoke to head of Internal Medicine at Charlotte Maxeke Professor Adam Mohammed about this outrageous suspension. 10 June 2022 1:29 PM
Ramaphosa escorted from Parly as EFF MPs ejected for disruptions Ramaphosa was supposed to reply to the debate into the Presidency budget which he tabled on Thursday but his appearance was again... 10 June 2022 11:22 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa escorted from Parly as EFF MPs ejected for disruptions Ramaphosa was supposed to reply to the debate into the Presidency budget which he tabled on Thursday but his appearance was again... 10 June 2022 11:22 AM
Ramaphosa: Mkhwebane suspension the best way to fulfil my obligations to SA The president announced his decision to suspend Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Thursday amid a parliamentary process to impeach her. 10 June 2022 6:39 AM
PP suspension: 'Ramaphosa takes time to act, now other issues muddy the waters' Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana after the President suspends the Public Protector. 9 June 2022 8:28 PM
View all Politics
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa. 9 June 2022 9:46 PM
Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers Bruce Whitfield talks to Umatie co-owner Anna Olivier about the company's growth over the past ten years. 9 June 2022 8:34 PM
PP suspension: 'Ramaphosa takes time to act, now other issues muddy the waters' Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana after the President suspends the Public Protector. 9 June 2022 8:28 PM
View all Business
Generation Africa: documentaries on migration making waves around the world Zain Johnson spoke to senior lecturer at the Centre for Film & Media Studies at UCT Liani Maasdorp about these powerful stories. 10 June 2022 2:18 PM
Jazz artist Malcolm Jiyane joins Percy Mabandu on 'Dashiki Dialogues' The 'Dashiki Dialogues' is set to take place at the South African State Theatre on 10 June at 7pm. 10 June 2022 1:24 PM
Fête de la Musique announces full line-up of artists Eyewitness News spoke to confirmed acts Letoya Makhene, DJ Teedo Love, Kommanda Obbs and BONJ ahead of the Fête de la Musique on 1... 10 June 2022 1:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ria Ledwaba: Why are we changing Safa constitution every time we have elections? Safa presidential hopeful Ria Ledwaba says the country is still speaking about the 1996 trophy because Bafana Bafana have not done... 9 June 2022 12:56 PM
Safa needs a leader who brings tools to fix problems - Steve Komphela Komphela tells Clement Manyathela that the mother body needs a leader with a variety of expertise to boost the state of football i... 9 June 2022 12:39 PM
WATCH: 'If it's purely for money it doesn't end well,' Rory McIlroy on LIV Golf Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 June 2022 9:39 AM
View all Sport
Trevor Stuurman’s 'A Place Called Home' encourages a familial experience of art Bongani Bingwa speaks to the award-winning contemporary visual artist on what inspired the showcase. 10 June 2022 12:17 PM
Need a good laugh? Check out 'Keeping up with the Xhosaz' this weekend Stand-up comedian 'The Roosta' Ndumiso Lindi says he has a lined up a variety of comedians for the show. 3 June 2022 10:59 AM
Nambitha Mpumlwana: I embrace the diva label In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, award-winning actress Nambitha Mpumlwana talks about her childhood and car... 2 June 2022 12:53 PM
View all Entertainment
EU forces Apple to use USB-C charger (Samsung, Huawei… ) in all its phones Zain Johnson interviews Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband. 8 June 2022 11:11 AM
4-day work week trial underway in UK with staff on full pay What's the deal with the 4-day work week being piloted in the United Kingdom? Less work for the same money? Not quite. 7 June 2022 2:31 PM
Tech Tuesday: The battle for free speech on social media Refilwe Moloto speaks to Alistair Fairweather, co-founder of PlainSpeak, about a controversial social media law in Texas. 7 June 2022 11:13 AM
View all World
How much life insurance do you really need? A simple question with many complex answers. An Old Mutual expert unpacks the thinking needed when approaching life insurance. 7 June 2022 9:44 AM
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
View all Africa
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The importance of accessible research to tackle Long Covid Of all the physical consequences I suffered at that time the worst, and the ones that have and continue to have the most impact, a... 10 June 2022 2:12 PM
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa. 9 June 2022 9:46 PM
[WATCH] Taigo launch ad: Could Volkswagen have done better? Advertising guru Andy Rice explains why Volkswagen's (shortened) TV advert for the new Taigo earns his zero rating for the week. 8 June 2022 9:31 PM
View all Opinion
Generation Africa: documentaries on migration making waves around the world

10 June 2022 2:18 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
migration
Film Festival
Generation Africa

Zain Johnson spoke to senior lecturer at the Centre for Film & Media Studies at UCT Liani Maasdorp about these powerful stories.

Generation Africa - a collection of 25 documentary films by African filmmakers is making waves at international film festivals.

One of the core themes running through these documentaries is the subject of migration on the African continent; and these films aim to show the real human experience of migrants and explain not only what they are migrating from, but also what they are migrating towards.

Zain Johnson spoke to Liani Maasdorp, a senior lecturer at the University of Cape Town's (UCT) Centre for Film and Media Studies about these powerful stories.

According to Maasdorp, one of the things that makes this project so special is that it gives African filmmakers an opportunity to tell their own stories.

These films are so powerful because they are told by African filmmakers about people and events that happen in their own communities.

Liani Maasdorp, senior lecturer at UCT's Centre for Film and Media Studies

It’s so important to use story telling to show us that there are humans at the center of what we sometimes see as a social or an economic issue.

Liani Maasdorp, senior lecturer at UCT's Centre for Film and Media Studies

Films from the series, like Zinder and _The Last Shelter _have won numerous prizes across the globe.

To find out more, listen to the full audio above.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Generation Africa: documentaries on migration making waves around the world




More from Lifestyle

Jazz artist Malcolm Jiyane joins Percy Mabandu on 'Dashiki Dialogues'

10 June 2022 1:24 PM

The 'Dashiki Dialogues' is set to take place at the South African State Theatre on 10 June at 7pm.

Fête de la Musique announces full line-up of artists

10 June 2022 1:02 PM

Eyewitness News spoke to confirmed acts Letoya Makhene, DJ Teedo Love, Kommanda Obbs and BONJ ahead of the Fête de la Musique on 18 June 2022. They join headliners Brenda Mtambo, Urban Village, BCUC and Azah.

Father's Day: Formula 1 fans can win up to R30 000 in prizes

10 June 2022 12:45 PM

Bongani Bingwa speaks to Zebra Square Gallery owner Klaus Grögor about the week-long Formula 1 celebration ahead of Father's Day.

Life insurance: Preparing for life's worst-case scenarios

10 June 2022 6:46 AM

John Maytham spoke to Old Mutual market development manager, Karabo Ramookho, about how to insure for worst-case scenarios.

Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers

9 June 2022 8:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Umatie co-owner Anna Olivier about the company's growth over the past ten years.

VIDEO: How to say 'hello' and 'thank you' in sign language

9 June 2022 8:11 PM

Pippa Hudson spoke to Western Cape Director of Deaf SA, Jabaar Cassiem Mohamed, about how this will benefit the deaf community.

MultiChoice reaches 9m subscriber 'milestone' in SA, local content the driver

9 June 2022 7:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to CFO Tim Jacobs about the MultiChoice Group's year-end results.

Comair collapse a blow for tourism recovery - 40% of local seat capacity lost

9 June 2022 6:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Oz Desai, General Manager of business travel specialists Corporate Traveller.

Could we be turning a corner in aid? Seized goods donated to KZN flood victims

9 June 2022 2:57 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Sars Customs Executive Patrick Moeng and Vuyiswa Ndzakana of the Langa Community Action Network.

Five eco-friendly experiences in Johannesburg

9 June 2022 1:30 PM

Here are five places that value the environment, embrace eco- conscious practices and serve products and services without compromising quality.

Trending

Ramaphosa escorted from Parly as EFF MPs ejected for disruptions

Politics Local

Lindiwe Zulu: I am pained but we had to follow due processes with R350 grants

Local

'Public Protector should be hired and fired by the public,' says a caller

EWN Highlights

Cape Town police deploy maximum resources should protests erupt

10 June 2022 2:21 PM

DA files court papers against ANC's cadre deployment policy

10 June 2022 1:45 PM

ANC identifies migration as issue that threatens SA's peace & stability

10 June 2022 1:35 PM

