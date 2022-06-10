Generation Africa: documentaries on migration making waves around the world
Generation Africa - a collection of 25 documentary films by African filmmakers is making waves at international film festivals.
One of the core themes running through these documentaries is the subject of migration on the African continent; and these films aim to show the real human experience of migrants and explain not only what they are migrating from, but also what they are migrating towards.
Zain Johnson spoke to Liani Maasdorp, a senior lecturer at the University of Cape Town's (UCT) Centre for Film and Media Studies about these powerful stories.
According to Maasdorp, one of the things that makes this project so special is that it gives African filmmakers an opportunity to tell their own stories.
These films are so powerful because they are told by African filmmakers about people and events that happen in their own communities.Liani Maasdorp, senior lecturer at UCT's Centre for Film and Media Studies
It’s so important to use story telling to show us that there are humans at the center of what we sometimes see as a social or an economic issue.Liani Maasdorp, senior lecturer at UCT's Centre for Film and Media Studies
Films from the series, like Zinder and _The Last Shelter _have won numerous prizes across the globe.
To find out more, listen to the full audio above.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Generation Africa: documentaries on migration making waves around the world
