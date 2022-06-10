NPA making 'significant' strides in extraditing Gupta brothers to SA

Today at 14:35 702 Unplugged - Lloyiso Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Lloyiso Gijana

Today at 15:10 EWN: Ramaphosa to continue with Presidency budget debate after Parly disruptions Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.

Today at 15:20 Progressive Health Forum call on the Premier of the province to immediately act to reverse Dr de Maayer’s preposterous suspension a Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Aslam Dasoo | Doctor and member of Progressive Health Forum

Today at 15:50 ANC Free State Court matter Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma, Eyewitness News Reporter

Today at 16:10 Bruce's New Book: Insights/hacks of the most successful businesses Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Bruce Whitfield - Presenter at The Money Show

Today at 16:20 Bruce's New Book: Insights/hacks of the most successful businesses Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen

Today at 16:50 Big Black Mamba at a property in Reservoir Hills Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nick Evans, snake conservationist in Durban

Today at 17:20 Senzo Meyiwa trial showing importance of language in the legal Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Zakeera Docrat, National Institute for the Humanities and Social Sciences (NIHSS) Post Doctoral Research Fellow in Forensic Linguistics

Today at 17:40 [FEATURE] A Song, Book, Dish : Fiona Ramsay Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Fiona Ramsay, actress

Today at 18:12 The Money Show Explainer: What happens now there are fewer airlines? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Linden Birns - Managing Director at Plane Talking

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners

