'The scene has been cleared' - EMS spokesperson on deadly accident near Pretoria
Fifteen people were killed in a horrific car crash near Garankuwa, Pretoria in the early hours of Friday morning.
Thirty-seven other people were injured when a bus and truck collided on the M17 Road near Bundu Inn resort.
Mandy Weiner speaks to Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson, Charles Mabaso about the latest update on the fatal crash.
Mabaso says the scene has been cleared and the deceased removed by pathology services.
The recovery trucks had already taken away the bus, in fact recovered the bus and the truck, so yes the scene has been cleared.Charles Mabaso, Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson
Listen to the audio below:
Source : @SAPoliceService/Twitter
