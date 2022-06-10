'The scene has been cleared' - EMS spokesperson on deadly accident near Pretoria

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - Lloyiso
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Lloyiso Gijana
Today at 15:10
EWN: Ramaphosa to continue with Presidency budget debate after Parly disruptions
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 15:20
Progressive Health Forum call on the Premier of the province to immediately act to reverse Dr de Maayer’s preposterous suspension a
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Aslam Dasoo | Doctor and member of Progressive Health Forum
Today at 15:50
ANC Free State Court matter
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, Eyewitness News Reporter
Today at 16:10
Bruce's New Book: Insights/hacks of the most successful businesses
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bruce Whitfield - Presenter at The Money Show
Today at 16:20
Bruce's New Book: Insights/hacks of the most successful businesses
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Today at 16:50
Big Black Mamba at a property in Reservoir Hills
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nick Evans, snake conservationist in Durban
Today at 17:20
Senzo Meyiwa trial showing importance of language in the legal
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Zakeera Docrat, National Institute for the Humanities and Social Sciences (NIHSS) Post Doctoral Research Fellow in Forensic Linguistics
Today at 17:40
[FEATURE] A Song, Book, Dish : Fiona Ramsay
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Fiona Ramsay, actress
Today at 18:12
The Money Show Explainer: What happens now there are fewer airlines?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Linden Birns - Managing Director at Plane Talking
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - The Story of Wine museum by Babylonstoren
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Elsa Vogts - Museologist at Babylonstoren
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'The scene has been cleared' - EMS spokesperson on deadly accident near Pretoria Mandy Weiner speaks to Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson, Charles Mabaso about the latest update on the fatal crash. 10 June 2022 1:53 PM
Charlotte Maxeke's Prof Mohammed says Dr De Maayer suspension is 'embarrassing' Mandy Wiener spoke to head of Internal Medicine at Charlotte Maxeke Professor Adam Mohammed about this outrageous suspension. 10 June 2022 1:29 PM
Ramaphosa escorted from Parly as EFF MPs ejected for disruptions Ramaphosa was supposed to reply to the debate into the Presidency budget which he tabled on Thursday but his appearance was again... 10 June 2022 11:22 AM
Ramaphosa escorted from Parly as EFF MPs ejected for disruptions Ramaphosa was supposed to reply to the debate into the Presidency budget which he tabled on Thursday but his appearance was again... 10 June 2022 11:22 AM
Ramaphosa: Mkhwebane suspension the best way to fulfil my obligations to SA The president announced his decision to suspend Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Thursday amid a parliamentary process to impeach her. 10 June 2022 6:39 AM
PP suspension: 'Ramaphosa takes time to act, now other issues muddy the waters' Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana after the President suspends the Public Protector. 9 June 2022 8:28 PM
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa. 9 June 2022 9:46 PM
Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers Bruce Whitfield talks to Umatie co-owner Anna Olivier about the company's growth over the past ten years. 9 June 2022 8:34 PM
PP suspension: 'Ramaphosa takes time to act, now other issues muddy the waters' Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana after the President suspends the Public Protector. 9 June 2022 8:28 PM
Generation Africa: documentaries on migration making waves around the world Zain Johnson spoke to senior lecturer at the Centre for Film & Media Studies at UCT Liani Maasdorp about these powerful stories. 10 June 2022 2:18 PM
Jazz artist Malcolm Jiyane joins Percy Mabandu on 'Dashiki Dialogues' The 'Dashiki Dialogues' is set to take place at the South African State Theatre on 10 June at 7pm. 10 June 2022 1:24 PM
Fête de la Musique announces full line-up of artists Eyewitness News spoke to confirmed acts Letoya Makhene, DJ Teedo Love, Kommanda Obbs and BONJ ahead of the Fête de la Musique on 1... 10 June 2022 1:02 PM
Ria Ledwaba: Why are we changing Safa constitution every time we have elections? Safa presidential hopeful Ria Ledwaba says the country is still speaking about the 1996 trophy because Bafana Bafana have not done... 9 June 2022 12:56 PM
Safa needs a leader who brings tools to fix problems - Steve Komphela Komphela tells Clement Manyathela that the mother body needs a leader with a variety of expertise to boost the state of football i... 9 June 2022 12:39 PM
WATCH: 'If it's purely for money it doesn't end well,' Rory McIlroy on LIV Golf Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 June 2022 9:39 AM
Trevor Stuurman’s 'A Place Called Home' encourages a familial experience of art Bongani Bingwa speaks to the award-winning contemporary visual artist on what inspired the showcase. 10 June 2022 12:17 PM
Need a good laugh? Check out 'Keeping up with the Xhosaz' this weekend Stand-up comedian 'The Roosta' Ndumiso Lindi says he has a lined up a variety of comedians for the show. 3 June 2022 10:59 AM
Nambitha Mpumlwana: I embrace the diva label In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, award-winning actress Nambitha Mpumlwana talks about her childhood and car... 2 June 2022 12:53 PM
EU forces Apple to use USB-C charger (Samsung, Huawei… ) in all its phones Zain Johnson interviews Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband. 8 June 2022 11:11 AM
4-day work week trial underway in UK with staff on full pay What's the deal with the 4-day work week being piloted in the United Kingdom? Less work for the same money? Not quite. 7 June 2022 2:31 PM
Tech Tuesday: The battle for free speech on social media Refilwe Moloto speaks to Alistair Fairweather, co-founder of PlainSpeak, about a controversial social media law in Texas. 7 June 2022 11:13 AM
How much life insurance do you really need? A simple question with many complex answers. An Old Mutual expert unpacks the thinking needed when approaching life insurance. 7 June 2022 9:44 AM
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The importance of accessible research to tackle Long Covid Of all the physical consequences I suffered at that time the worst, and the ones that have and continue to have the most impact, a... 10 June 2022 2:12 PM
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa. 9 June 2022 9:46 PM
[WATCH] Taigo launch ad: Could Volkswagen have done better? Advertising guru Andy Rice explains why Volkswagen's (shortened) TV advert for the new Taigo earns his zero rating for the week. 8 June 2022 9:31 PM
'The scene has been cleared' - EMS spokesperson on deadly accident near Pretoria

10 June 2022 1:53 PM
by Keamogetswe Mosepele
Tags:
15 people dead

Mandy Weiner speaks to Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson, Charles Mabaso about the latest update on the fatal crash.

Fifteen people were killed in a horrific car crash near Garankuwa, Pretoria in the early hours of Friday morning.

Thirty-seven other people were injured when a bus and truck collided on the M17 Road near Bundu Inn resort.

Mandy Weiner speaks to Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson, Charles Mabaso about the latest update on the fatal crash.

Mabaso says the scene has been cleared and the deceased removed by pathology services.

The recovery trucks had already taken away the bus, in fact recovered the bus and the truck, so yes the scene has been cleared.

Charles Mabaso, Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson

Listen to the audio below:




Charlotte Maxeke's Prof Mohammed says Dr De Maayer suspension is 'embarrassing'

10 June 2022 1:29 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to head of Internal Medicine at Charlotte Maxeke Professor Adam Mohammed about this outrageous suspension.

Ramaphosa escorted from Parly as EFF MPs ejected for disruptions

10 June 2022 11:22 AM

Ramaphosa was supposed to reply to the debate into the Presidency budget which he tabled on Thursday but his appearance was again marred by endless points of orders and the removal of MPs.

Western Cape High Court dismisses Mkhwebane's bid to halt impeachment process

10 June 2022 10:10 AM

In dismissing her bid, Judge Nathan Erasmus essentially found the matters at hand had already been dealt with by the courts.

Lindiwe Zulu: I am pained but we had to follow due processes with R350 grants

10 June 2022 8:53 AM

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Zulu says the change COVID-19 regulations meant they had to change their agreements with the banks.

Families should know about escape routes in homes when fire breaks out - Expert

10 June 2022 8:03 AM

Fire Ops SA CEO Dewet Engelbrecht says thigs such as which window to break or which door to use are crucial during these meetings.

Ramaphosa: Mkhwebane suspension the best way to fulfil my obligations to SA

10 June 2022 6:39 AM

The president announced his decision to suspend Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Thursday amid a parliamentary process to impeach her.

NTA, Santaco deny being part of national shutdown planned for Friday

10 June 2022 6:27 AM

Messages about the strike, in response to skyrocketing petrol prices, have been shared on social media.

PP suspension: 'Ramaphosa takes time to act, now other issues muddy the waters'

9 June 2022 8:28 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana after the President suspends the Public Protector.

Comair collapse a blow for tourism recovery - 40% of local seat capacity lost

9 June 2022 6:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Oz Desai, General Manager of business travel specialists Corporate Traveller.

SA's first electric minibus taxi expected to arrive before the end of 2022

9 June 2022 5:55 PM

John Maythem is joined by the one of the project’s team leaders, Johan Gilliomee, to discuss the feasibility of the project.

Ramaphosa escorted from Parly as EFF MPs ejected for disruptions

Politics Local

Lindiwe Zulu: I am pained but we had to follow due processes with R350 grants

Local

'Public Protector should be hired and fired by the public,' says a caller

EWN Highlights

Cape Town police deploy maximum resources should protests erupt

10 June 2022 2:21 PM

DA files court papers against ANC's cadre deployment policy

10 June 2022 1:45 PM

ANC identifies migration as issue that threatens SA's peace & stability

10 June 2022 1:35 PM

