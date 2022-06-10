Food Feature: Deconstructing Baily's gourmet kotas





What better way to reward yourself after a long week - cheat day or not - than a yummy, saucy, mouthwatering kota from Gauteng's second-best kota outlet - Baily's .

Relebogile Mabotja, during her food feature, interviews owner Bothale Baily about his award-winning street food business.

Listening to Baily talk about his menu warrants a rumble in your stomach, as he describes each and every layer of his delicious meals.

Baily's is based in Alexandra, and through their delivery partners, their kotas can be delivered to your doorstep or office if you are located in Sandton, Bramley and Kelvin.

The family-owned business, which has been operating for 30 years, includes a hair salon, arcade and games room as well as car washing facility.

His distinct and unmatched gourmet kota's such as the_chicken a la kota - _with ham, cheese, egg, archaar and chicken strips topped with onion rings - will leave you salivating.

International guests from England, Brazil and other parts of the world have tried the kota and loved it, says Baily.

In addition Baily's also serves authentically South African foods like, mogodu(tripe), inyama ye nhloko(cow/sheep's head) and beef stew.

So coming out with a kota that would be branded as Alexandra's Kota and for it to travel throughout South Africa and to travel throughout the world... for me that was important. Hence the Bailys kotas and they way they look. Botlhale Baily - Baily's owner

Because food is a market as black people we are able to go in rather easily compared to other markets. I think we sort of flock to it. So we really had to come out and say how do we differentiate ourselves, how do we make Kotas that would make people look twice at them? Botlhale Baily - Baily's owner

Listen to full interview below: