Food Feature: Deconstructing Baily's gourmet kotas
What better way to reward yourself after a long week - cheat day or not - than a yummy, saucy, mouthwatering kota from Gauteng's second-best kota outlet - Baily's .
Relebogile Mabotja, during her food feature, interviews owner Bothale Baily about his award-winning street food business.
Listening to Baily talk about his menu warrants a rumble in your stomach, as he describes each and every layer of his delicious meals.
Baily's is based in Alexandra, and through their delivery partners, their kotas can be delivered to your doorstep or office if you are located in Sandton, Bramley and Kelvin.
The family-owned business, which has been operating for 30 years, includes a hair salon, arcade and games room as well as car washing facility.
His distinct and unmatched gourmet kota's such as the_chicken a la kota - _with ham, cheese, egg, archaar and chicken strips topped with onion rings - will leave you salivating.
International guests from England, Brazil and other parts of the world have tried the kota and loved it, says Baily.
In addition Baily's also serves authentically South African foods like, mogodu(tripe), inyama ye nhloko(cow/sheep's head) and beef stew.
So coming out with a kota that would be branded as Alexandra's Kota and for it to travel throughout South Africa and to travel throughout the world... for me that was important. Hence the Bailys kotas and they way they look.Botlhale Baily - Baily's owner
Because food is a market as black people we are able to go in rather easily compared to other markets. I think we sort of flock to it. So we really had to come out and say how do we differentiate ourselves, how do we make Kotas that would make people look twice at them?Botlhale Baily - Baily's owner
Listen to full interview below:
More from Lifestyle
Generation Africa: documentaries on migration making waves around the world
Zain Johnson spoke to senior lecturer at the Centre for Film & Media Studies at UCT Liani Maasdorp about these powerful stories.Read More
Jazz artist Malcolm Jiyane joins Percy Mabandu on 'Dashiki Dialogues'
The 'Dashiki Dialogues' is set to take place at the South African State Theatre on 10 June at 7pm.Read More
Fête de la Musique announces full line-up of artists
Eyewitness News spoke to confirmed acts Letoya Makhene, DJ Teedo Love, Kommanda Obbs and BONJ ahead of the Fête de la Musique on 18 June 2022. They join headliners Brenda Mtambo, Urban Village, BCUC and Azah.Read More
Father's Day: Formula 1 fans can win up to R30 000 in prizes
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Zebra Square Gallery owner Klaus Grögor about the week-long Formula 1 celebration ahead of Father's Day.Read More
Life insurance: Preparing for life's worst-case scenarios
John Maytham spoke to Old Mutual market development manager, Karabo Ramookho, about how to insure for worst-case scenarios.Read More
Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers
Bruce Whitfield talks to Umatie co-owner Anna Olivier about the company's growth over the past ten years.Read More
VIDEO: How to say 'hello' and 'thank you' in sign language
Pippa Hudson spoke to Western Cape Director of Deaf SA, Jabaar Cassiem Mohamed, about how this will benefit the deaf community.Read More
MultiChoice reaches 9m subscriber 'milestone' in SA, local content the driver
Bruce Whitfield talks to CFO Tim Jacobs about the MultiChoice Group's year-end results.Read More
Comair collapse a blow for tourism recovery - 40% of local seat capacity lost
Bruce Whitfield interviews Oz Desai, General Manager of business travel specialists Corporate Traveller.Read More