City of Cape Town expecting cold fronts to hit from Sunday
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service has warned of cold fronts and disruptive weather, including rainfall, strong winds and wave heights of up to 4.5 meters to hit Cape Town from Sunday 12 June until Tuesday 14 June.
The City of Cape Town has said that its services are on standby to deal with any adverse conditions created by the weather, such as blocked or flooded roadways.
Residents are advised to take preventative measures to help reduce the risk of flooding.
These include clearing out drainage systems, making sandbags and digging trenches to divert water.
Any weather related emergencies can be reported to the City’s Public Emergency Communication Centre by dialling 021 480 7700 from a cellphone or 107 from a landline.
The SA Weather Service has advised of a series of cold fronts set to make landfall on Sunday evening, into Tuesday.— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) June 10, 2022
The forecast includes disruptive rainfall, strong winds and wave heights of up to 4.5m metres.
Read more: https://t.co/3OEGje2qWY#CTInfo pic.twitter.com/6z7eNp67ll
Yellow level 3 warning: wind: western Cape: 12 - 14 June 2022 pic.twitter.com/5Uo6pul7Zt— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 10, 2022
Yellow level 4 warning: Rain: Western Cape: 13/06/2022 - 14/06/2022 pic.twitter.com/UJnBNzwhW0— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 10, 2022
Yellow level 2 warning: wind and waves: Western Cape: 12 - 14 June 2022 pic.twitter.com/or0NDxrk2t— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 10, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : City of Cape Town expecting cold fronts to hit from Sunday
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_29307450_bad-weather-caution-warning-sign.html?vti=3634ol-1-58
More from Local
Lead fishing causes anemia and loss of teeth in St Lucia crocodiles
John Maytham spoke to freelance environmental journalist Tony Carnie about how and why this practice affects crocodiles.Read More
'The scene has been cleared' - EMS spokesperson on deadly accident near Pretoria
Mandy Weiner speaks to Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson, Charles Mabaso about the latest update on the fatal crash.Read More
Charlotte Maxeke's Prof Mohammed says Dr De Maayer suspension is 'embarrassing'
Mandy Wiener spoke to head of Internal Medicine at Charlotte Maxeke Professor Adam Mohammed about this outrageous suspension.Read More
Ramaphosa escorted from Parly as EFF MPs ejected for disruptions
Ramaphosa was supposed to reply to the debate into the Presidency budget which he tabled on Thursday but his appearance was again marred by endless points of orders and the removal of MPs.Read More
Western Cape High Court dismisses Mkhwebane's bid to halt impeachment process
In dismissing her bid, Judge Nathan Erasmus essentially found the matters at hand had already been dealt with by the courts.Read More
Lindiwe Zulu: I am pained but we had to follow due processes with R350 grants
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Zulu says the change COVID-19 regulations meant they had to change their agreements with the banks.Read More
Families should know about escape routes in homes when fire breaks out - Expert
Fire Ops SA CEO Dewet Engelbrecht says thigs such as which window to break or which door to use are crucial during these meetings.Read More
Ramaphosa: Mkhwebane suspension the best way to fulfil my obligations to SA
The president announced his decision to suspend Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Thursday amid a parliamentary process to impeach her.Read More
NTA, Santaco deny being part of national shutdown planned for Friday
Messages about the strike, in response to skyrocketing petrol prices, have been shared on social media.Read More