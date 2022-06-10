How Zwai Bala lost out on being a South African Idols judge

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
City of Cape Town expecting cold fronts to hit from Sunday The City of Cape Town has said that its services are on standby to deal with any adverse conditions created by the weather. 10 June 2022 4:14 PM
'The scene has been cleared' - EMS spokesperson on deadly accident near Pretoria Mandy Weiner speaks to Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson, Charles Mabaso about the latest update on the fatal crash. 10 June 2022 1:53 PM
Charlotte Maxeke's Prof Mohammed says Dr De Maayer suspension is 'embarrassing' Mandy Wiener spoke to head of Internal Medicine at Charlotte Maxeke Professor Adam Mohammed about this outrageous suspension. 10 June 2022 1:29 PM
Ramaphosa escorted from Parly as EFF MPs ejected for disruptions Ramaphosa was supposed to reply to the debate into the Presidency budget which he tabled on Thursday but his appearance was again... 10 June 2022 11:22 AM
Ramaphosa: Mkhwebane suspension the best way to fulfil my obligations to SA The president announced his decision to suspend Busisiwe Mkhwebane on Thursday amid a parliamentary process to impeach her. 10 June 2022 6:39 AM
PP suspension: 'Ramaphosa takes time to act, now other issues muddy the waters' Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana after the President suspends the Public Protector. 9 June 2022 8:28 PM
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa. 9 June 2022 9:46 PM
Baby food must taste good- Umatie grows from humble start to stocking retailers Bruce Whitfield talks to Umatie co-owner Anna Olivier about the company's growth over the past ten years. 9 June 2022 8:34 PM
PP suspension: 'Ramaphosa takes time to act, now other issues muddy the waters' Bruce Whitfield interviews political analyst Professor Mcebisi Ndletyana after the President suspends the Public Protector. 9 June 2022 8:28 PM
Food Feature: Deconstructing Baily's gourmet kotas Relebogile Mabotja, during her food feature, interviews owner Bothale Baily about his award-winning street food business. 10 June 2022 3:40 PM
Generation Africa: documentaries on migration making waves around the world Zain Johnson spoke to senior lecturer at the Centre for Film & Media Studies at UCT Liani Maasdorp about these powerful stories. 10 June 2022 2:18 PM
Jazz artist Malcolm Jiyane joins Percy Mabandu on 'Dashiki Dialogues' The 'Dashiki Dialogues' is set to take place at the South African State Theatre on 10 June at 7pm. 10 June 2022 1:24 PM
Nienaber lauds players’ enthusiasm after first week at Bok preparation camp Springbok Coach Jacques Nienaber is pleased with the opening week of the team’s preparation camp in Pretoria for the upcoming thre... 10 June 2022 3:05 PM
Ria Ledwaba: Why are we changing Safa constitution every time we have elections? Safa presidential hopeful Ria Ledwaba says the country is still speaking about the 1996 trophy because Bafana Bafana have not done... 9 June 2022 12:56 PM
Safa needs a leader who brings tools to fix problems - Steve Komphela Komphela tells Clement Manyathela that the mother body needs a leader with a variety of expertise to boost the state of football i... 9 June 2022 12:39 PM
Trevor Stuurman’s 'A Place Called Home' encourages a familial experience of art Bongani Bingwa speaks to the award-winning contemporary visual artist on what inspired the showcase. 10 June 2022 12:17 PM
Need a good laugh? Check out 'Keeping up with the Xhosaz' this weekend Stand-up comedian 'The Roosta' Ndumiso Lindi says he has a lined up a variety of comedians for the show. 3 June 2022 10:59 AM
Nambitha Mpumlwana: I embrace the diva label In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement Manyathela, award-winning actress Nambitha Mpumlwana talks about her childhood and car... 2 June 2022 12:53 PM
EU forces Apple to use USB-C charger (Samsung, Huawei… ) in all its phones Zain Johnson interviews Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband. 8 June 2022 11:11 AM
4-day work week trial underway in UK with staff on full pay What's the deal with the 4-day work week being piloted in the United Kingdom? Less work for the same money? Not quite. 7 June 2022 2:31 PM
Tech Tuesday: The battle for free speech on social media Refilwe Moloto speaks to Alistair Fairweather, co-founder of PlainSpeak, about a controversial social media law in Texas. 7 June 2022 11:13 AM
How much life insurance do you really need? A simple question with many complex answers. An Old Mutual expert unpacks the thinking needed when approaching life insurance. 7 June 2022 9:44 AM
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
Climate Change makes a comeback over Covid-19 on the global priority list The Covid-19 pandemic dominated the global agenda last year, but that seems to be changing - says Bruce Whitfield from #WEF22. 27 May 2022 1:09 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The importance of accessible research to tackle Long Covid Of all the physical consequences I suffered at that time the worst, and the ones that have and continue to have the most impact, a... 10 June 2022 2:12 PM
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa. 9 June 2022 9:46 PM
[WATCH] Taigo launch ad: Could Volkswagen have done better? Advertising guru Andy Rice explains why Volkswagen's (shortened) TV advert for the new Taigo earns his zero rating for the week. 8 June 2022 9:31 PM
How Zwai Bala lost out on being a South African Idols judge

10 June 2022 5:05 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Divorce
Zwai Bala
Idols south africa

Relebogile Mabotja catches up with singer and co-founder of TKZee , Zwai Bala on Upside of Failure.

Veteran musician and co-founder of TKZee, Zwai Bala recounts missing out on the opportunity to be a judge for the premier and first season of Idols South Africa in 2002.

The judges at the time comprised marketing guru Dave Thompson, media personality Penny Lebyane , entrepreneur Marcus Brewster and current Primedia Broadcasting CEO, Randall Williams.

Bala was hanging out with Relebogile Mabotja during 702's Upside of Failure.

At the end of the day, I didn’t end up showing up because I didn’t get the information and only to find out that I lost out on Idol’s season one.

Zwai Bala, musician & co-founder - TKZee

Touching in his personal life, the musician touched on his life as a divorcee saying it did not define his personality.

Everything is given names but I can tell you now at least 70% of marriages end up in divorce, so then what is failure then? It has to end up being about you, I may have been a better father after a divorce and if you are operating from a position of love, you are able to embrace things and respect people.

Zwai Bala, musician & co-founder - TKZee

Listen to the full interview below...




