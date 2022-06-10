How Zwai Bala lost out on being a South African Idols judge





Veteran musician and co-founder of TKZee, Zwai Bala recounts missing out on the opportunity to be a judge for the premier and first season of Idols South Africa in 2002.

The judges at the time comprised marketing guru Dave Thompson, media personality Penny Lebyane , entrepreneur Marcus Brewster and current Primedia Broadcasting CEO, Randall Williams.

Bala was hanging out with Relebogile Mabotja during 702's Upside of Failure.

At the end of the day, I didn’t end up showing up because I didn’t get the information and only to find out that I lost out on Idol’s season one. Zwai Bala, musician & co-founder - TKZee

Touching in his personal life, the musician touched on his life as a divorcee saying it did not define his personality.

Everything is given names but I can tell you now at least 70% of marriages end up in divorce, so then what is failure then? It has to end up being about you, I may have been a better father after a divorce and if you are operating from a position of love, you are able to embrace things and respect people. Zwai Bala, musician & co-founder - TKZee

