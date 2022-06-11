Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra warming hearts of classical music lovers





The Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra’s World Symphony Series of favourite symphonies is warming the hearts of classical music lovers from 9 to 30 June 2022. The series features accomplished international conductors and soloists.

Gugu Mhlungu speaks to Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra CEO, Bongani Tembe, to find out more.

The Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra will really warm the hearts of music lovers this winter. We started on Thursday with a fabulous concert. Every Thursday in June at the Linder Auditorium we will have a fantastic concert featuring international conductors and soloists as well as the cream of South African artists. Bongani Tembe, CEO - Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra

This coming Thursday 16 June there is Israel-born conductor Daniel Boic, who will once again take the stage with the JPO. They will be joined by two soloists: multi-award-winning local violinist Samson Diamond, who heads up the Odeion String Quartet at the University of the Free State, as well as Jeanne-Louise Moolman. Bongani Tembe, CEO - Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra

Why must I come and watch the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra perform live?

This music is composed by the masters. It is great entertainment and there is nothing like in-live concert. We also go out to communities. Every week we are in a township somewhere bringing music to where the people are. We reach more than 20 000 school children every year. Bongani Tembe, CEO - Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra

