Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra warming hearts of classical music lovers
The Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra’s World Symphony Series of favourite symphonies is warming the hearts of classical music lovers from 9 to 30 June 2022. The series features accomplished international conductors and soloists.
Gugu Mhlungu speaks to Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra CEO, Bongani Tembe, to find out more.
The Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra will really warm the hearts of music lovers this winter. We started on Thursday with a fabulous concert. Every Thursday in June at the Linder Auditorium we will have a fantastic concert featuring international conductors and soloists as well as the cream of South African artists.Bongani Tembe, CEO - Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra
This coming Thursday 16 June there is Israel-born conductor Daniel Boic, who will once again take the stage with the JPO. They will be joined by two soloists: multi-award-winning local violinist Samson Diamond, who heads up the Odeion String Quartet at the University of the Free State, as well as Jeanne-Louise Moolman.Bongani Tembe, CEO - Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra
Why must I come and watch the Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra perform live?
This music is composed by the masters. It is great entertainment and there is nothing like in-live concert. We also go out to communities. Every week we are in a township somewhere bringing music to where the people are. We reach more than 20 000 school children every year.Bongani Tembe, CEO - Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra
Listen below to find out more.
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TseepHnqodc
More from Lifestyle
Being gay is a crime in Qatar, host of the 2022 Fifa World Cup
Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley.Read More
Make his day: five Father's Day gifts under R100
Whether you call them papa, daddy, baba, tata or mkhulu, show your appreciation for all that they do with these thoughtful and budget-friendly gifts just under R100.Read More
Family Matters: how to manage being an older parent
Clement Manyathela spoke to parenting coach Nozipho Mbatha about the dynamics of being an older parent.Read More
New work rule punishing late arrivals goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic
Gugu Mhlungu speaks to 'City Press' journalist Phumlani Langa on whether the music awards still have a place in the industry and on how they could improve.Read More
'Grief is a topic I wish I had learnt about earlier' - Adulting 101
Weekend Breakfast's Gugs Mhlungu spoke to the author of Adulting 101, Jen Thorpe, about her book on adulting.Read More
Gert Johan Coetzee: 'International stars like our style because it is different'
Gugu Mhlungu speaks to Coetzee to find out more on his on his latest collaborations and his future projects.Read More
How can emotions be addictive?
Gugu Mhlungu unpacks the phenomenon of emotional addiction with our resident clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane.Read More
The pros and cons of boomerang kids staying with their parents
Sara-Jayne King speaks to financial advisor Terence Tobin, about so-called Boomerang kids.Read More