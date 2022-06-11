Task team to investigate the cause of sulphuric stench in Gauteng, North West
A task team has been appointed to investigate the cause of the sulphuric stench that hung over parts of Gauteng and North West this week.
Environmental and air quality officials in Gauteng, Mpumalanga, North west and the Free State are expected to investigate the elevated levels of sulphur which contributed to the poor air quality and unsavory smell.
Residents took to social media to complain about the pungent, stale-egg odour while the City of Johannesburg ensured residents that there was nothing to worry about.
Environmental Affairs Department spokesperson Albi Modise says the team will submit a detailed report next week.
This article first appeared on EWN : Task team to investigate the cause of sulphuric stench in Gauteng, North West
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jvdwolf/jvdwolf1706/jvdwolf170600260/81287396-air-pollution-from-power-plant-chimneys-.jpg
More from Local
Can hiking interest rates really ward off inflation? Lesetja Kganyago explains
Bruce Whitfield speaks to the governor of the SA Reserve Bank, Lesetja Kganyago.Read More
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Defence wants Shamila Batohi to testify
The Bafana Bafana captain was shot dead at Khumalo's home who was his girlfriend at the time.Read More
Saps top cop accused of fraud, corruption
Mandy Wiener speaks to the Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka who has the details.Read More
Hundreds of homes flooded in parts of WC as heavy rains continue
Residents of Langa, in Cape Town, are already feeling the devastating effects caused by the heavy rains.Read More
There's some promising movement in extradition of the Bushiris
John Perlman spoke to foreign affairs journalist Peter Fabricius about what we could see in this case.Read More
Smile and wave: David Sejobe spreads hope on Randburg streets
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to David Sejobe about his cycling journey to Venda and 702 landers walk the talk.Read More
AfriForum bays for EFF's blood in 'kill the boer' song case
Closing arguments in the case took place in the Equality Court, sitting in the Johannesburg High Court.Read More
Gift of the Givers on KZN flood relief: 'Not much movement at all'
Mandy Wiener speaks to the founder of Gift Of The Givers, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman on the progress of the KwaZulu-Natal flood relief.Read More
Presidential council to rope in private sector to help struggling SOEs - Gordhan
Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan speaks to Clement Manyathela about the work done by the SOE council.Read More