Nienaber names Springbok squad for incoming series

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Medical Matters- When a child does not get enough food, what happens to their growth and the development of their brain?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Chantel Witten - Lecturer at University of Free State
Marcus Solomon Co-founder of the Children's Resource Centre and Conveyor of the Children's Right to Food and Nutrition
Today at 21:05
News and Current Affairs- Unpacking Senzo Meyiwa murder investigation bundle with Mzilikazi wa Afrika
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mzilikazi Wa Africa
Today at 22:05
Imagining South Africa without ANC
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
S'thembiso S'thembiso Msomi Editor of the Sunday Times
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Can hiking interest rates really ward off inflation? Lesetja Kganyago explains Bruce Whitfield speaks to the governor of the SA Reserve Bank, Lesetja Kganyago. 13 June 2022 7:27 PM
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Defence wants Shamila Batohi to testify The Bafana Bafana captain was shot dead at Khumalo's home who was his girlfriend at the time. 13 June 2022 5:59 PM
Saps top cop accused of fraud, corruption Mandy Wiener speaks to the Investigating Directorate spokesperson Sindisiwe Seboka who has the details. 13 June 2022 5:45 PM
View all Local
Defend our Democracy: Ramaphosa should see his anti-corruption promises through Mandy Weiner interviews the organisation's convenor, reverend Moss Ntlha on what prompted the call for transparency from the presi... 13 June 2022 2:23 PM
YONELA DIKO: Has Arthur Fraser broken a decades-long norm for State Security? Fraser uses his closeness with people he could only have known because of his old privileged position at SSA to trust him with inf... 13 June 2022 11:41 AM
Ramaphosa should set a precedent and bow out - political analyst Ongama Mtimka Mtimka says President Cyril Ramaphosa should fall on his sword over the Phala Phala farm robbery. 13 June 2022 8:08 AM
View all Politics
Comair down: 'SAA to ramp up operations. Mango could be back on runway' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Linden Birns, Managing Director at Plane Talking. 13 June 2022 3:34 PM
SA fights for extradition of R22 billion Bitcoin scammer from Brazil Refilwe Moloto interviews MyBroadband editor Jan Vermeulen. 13 June 2022 12:56 PM
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa. 9 June 2022 9:46 PM
View all Business
Being gay is a crime in Qatar, host of the 2022 Fifa World Cup Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley. 13 June 2022 5:42 PM
Make his day: five Father's Day gifts under R100 Whether you call them papa, daddy, baba, tata or mkhulu, show your appreciation for all that they do with these thoughtful and bud... 13 June 2022 5:38 PM
Family Matters: how to manage being an older parent Clement Manyathela spoke to parenting coach Nozipho Mbatha about the dynamics of being an older parent. 13 June 2022 12:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
Nienaber names Springbok squad for incoming series The coach says a bigger squad allows them to do a lot more at training sessions and will give them more time to work with the play... 11 June 2022 6:35 PM
Nienaber lauds players’ enthusiasm after first week at Bok preparation camp Springbok Coach Jacques Nienaber is pleased with the opening week of the team’s preparation camp in Pretoria for the upcoming thre... 10 June 2022 3:05 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: 'I'm enjoying myself,' 67-year-old man crowd surfing goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 June 2022 9:44 AM
What is it that the Samas achieve beyond hosting a party every year? - Critic Gugu Mhlungu speaks to 'City Press' journalist Phumlani Langa on whether the music awards still have a place in the industry and o... 12 June 2022 4:41 PM
Trevor Stuurman’s 'A Place Called Home' encourages a familial experience of art Bongani Bingwa speaks to the award-winning contemporary visual artist on what inspired the showcase. 10 June 2022 12:17 PM
View all Entertainment
Meta to launch 'metaverse academy' in France Seen as the internet's next great technological development, the metaverse refers to an immersive digital world that aims to recre... 12 June 2022 10:27 AM
Sunday Edition: A podcast wrap of our top news from the week Every Sunday, we look back at some of the big stories and conversations that you might have missed. From Ramaphosa's farm theft sa... 12 June 2022 10:04 AM
EU forces Apple to use USB-C charger (Samsung, Huawei… ) in all its phones Zain Johnson interviews Jan Vermeulen of MyBroadband. 8 June 2022 11:11 AM
View all World
Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club. 13 June 2022 4:56 PM
How much life insurance do you really need? A simple question with many complex answers. An Old Mutual expert unpacks the thinking needed when approaching life insurance. 7 June 2022 9:44 AM
How your morning coffee can help the environment Premium coffee brand Nespresso ensures that their coffee capsules are 100% infinitely recyclable, here’s how: 1 June 2022 8:15 AM
View all Africa
Comair down: 'SAA to ramp up operations. Mango could be back on runway' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Linden Birns, Managing Director at Plane Talking. 13 June 2022 3:34 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: The importance of accessible research to tackle long COVID Of all the physical consequences I suffered at that time the worst, and the ones that have and continue to have the most impact, a... 10 June 2022 2:12 PM
'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews Marco Visser from Mars Hill Capital, a UK business turnaround firm setting up in South Africa. 9 June 2022 9:46 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Nienaber names Springbok squad for incoming series

11 June 2022 6:35 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Springboks
SA Rugby
Jacques Nienaber

The coach says a bigger squad allows them to do a lot more at training sessions and will give them more time to work with the players as the Springboks prepare for a challenging international season.

JOHANNESBURG - Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber announced his national squad on Saturday for the international season ahead, featuring the Castle Lager Incoming Series, Castle Lager Rugby Championship, and the Year-end tour, which will likely include three SA A games, with the group of 43 players featuring eight uncapped players.

According to a statement released by SA Rugby, these players are No 8 Evan Roos (DHL Stormers), and flank Elrigh Louw (Vodacom Bulls), locks Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls) and Salmaan Moerat (DHL Stormers), utility forward Deon Fourie (DHL Stormers), fullback Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls), scrumhalf Grant Williams, and prop Ntuthuko Mchunu (both Cell C Sharks).

A squad of 17 players gathered in Pretoria for the opening week of the team’s preparation camp last week, featuring a number of cell C Sharks and Japanese-based players.

With the Vodacom Bulls and DHL Stormers advancing to the final of the Vodacom United Rugby Championship next week, Nienaber called up Roos, Fourie,.Warrick Gelant (fullback) who makes a return to the national set-up for the first time since the 2019 Rugby World Cup, Moerat and Marvin Orie (both locks), Steven Kitshoff, Frans Malherbe (both props), Herschel Jantjies (scrumhalf) and Damian Willemse (utility back) from the Cape-based franchise, while Coetzee, Louw, Nortje and Arendse join from the Vodacom Bulls.

Nienaber’s squad also includes a group of older hands in Eben Etzebeth (Cell C Sharks), Lood de Jager (Sale Sharks – both locks), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Rynardt Elstadt (Tououse), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat - all utility forwards), , Damian de Allende (Munster), Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel – both centres), Vincent Kock (Sarancens), Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92 – both props), Faf de Klerk (Sale Sharks scrumhalf), Joseph Dweba (Bordeaux hooker), Elton Jantjies (NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes), Handre Pollard (Montpellier – both flyhalves), Cheslin Kolbe (Toulon), Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz - both fullbacks). Malcolm Marx (Kebota Spears hooker), and Jasper Wiese (Leicester – No 8).

The remaining players are set to join the squad following their club and franchise commitments.

Johan Goosen (flyhalf) - who joined Cobus Reinach in the opening week - will also remain with the squad until of the conclusion of the camp to continue his rehabilitation, with Reinach set to remain with the group.

“Building squad depth is one of the key areas for us, and it is great to see the number of young players who have put up their hands this season, and we are delighted to invite them to the national squad environment,” said Nienaber.

“It is also good to welcome back some of the experienced players who have been part of our structures for a few years now, and I’m confident they will slot back into set-up with ease.

“We obviously have to wait a little longer for some players to be released from their club commitments, but we are pleased to be able to announce the squad with exactly three weeks to go before our opening Test against Wales.”

Nienaber added: “We now have a bigger training squad, which will allow us to do a lot more at our training sessions, but most importantly it will give us more time to work with these players as we prepare for a challenging international season.”

Looking forward at the second week of the team’s preparation camp, Nienaber said: “The players laid a solid foundation for us to build from last week, and we are looking forward to taking things up a notch next week.

“Every training session and gym session will count as we look to get our structures well in place for the season ahead and to meet the standards we have set for ourselves by the time the Castle Lager Incoming Series kicks off.”

The Sprinboks will kick off their 2022 season with three Tests against Wales in the Castle Lager Incoming Series on 2, 9 and 16 July respectively before launching into the Castle Lager Rugby Championship, where they will line up against the All Blacks in back-to-back home Tests, which will be followed by a tour to Australia and Argentina. They will then return home for their final Test against the Pumas in Durban in September.

Springbok squad for International season:

Props:

Thomas du Toit (Cell C Sharks)

Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers)

Vincent Koch (Saracens)

Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers)

Ntuthuko Mchunu (Cell C Sharks)

Ox Nche (Cell C Sharks)

Trevor Nyakane (Racing 92)

Hookers:

Joseph Dweba (Bordeaux)

Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears)

Bongi Mbonambi (Cell C Sharks),

Locks:

Lood de Jager (Sale Sharks)

Eben Etzebeth (Cell C Sharks)

Salmaan Moerat (DHL Stormers)

Ruan Nortje (Vodacom Bulls)

Marvin Orie (DHL Stormers)

Loose forwards:

Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz)

Marcell Coetzee (Vodacom Bulls)

Siya Kolisi (Cell C Sharks)

Elrigh Louw (Vodacom Bulls)

Evan Roos (DHL Stormers)

Kwagga Smith (Yamaha Júbilo)

Jasper Wiese (Leicester Tigers)

Utility forwards:

Rynhardt Elstadt (Toulouse)

Deon Fourie (DHL Stormers)

Franco Mostert (Honda Heat)

Scrumhalves:

Faf de Klerk (Sale Sharks)

Jaden Hendrikse (Cell C Sharks)

Herschel Jantjies (DHL Stormers)

Grant Williams (Cell C Sharks)

Flyhalves:

Johan Goosen IVodacom Bulls)

Elton Jantjies (NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes)

Handre Pollard (Montpellier Herrault),

Midfielders:

Lukhanyo Am (Cell C Sharks)

Damian de Allende (Munster)

Andre Esterhuizen (Harlequins)

Jesse Kriel (Cannon Eagles)

Outside Backs:

Aphelele Fassi (Cell C Sharks)

Warrick Gelant (DHL Stormers)

Cheslin Kolbe (Toulon)

Willie le Roux (Toyota Verblitz)

Makazole Mapimpi (Cell C Sharks)

Utility Backs:

Kurt-Lee Arendse (Vodacom Bulls)

Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers)


This article first appeared on EWN : Nienaber names Springbok squad for incoming series




11 June 2022 6:35 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Springboks
SA Rugby
Jacques Nienaber

More from Sport

Being gay is a crime in Qatar, host of the 2022 Fifa World Cup

13 June 2022 5:42 PM

Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent John Adderley.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways

13 June 2022 4:56 PM

It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nienaber lauds players’ enthusiasm after first week at Bok preparation camp

10 June 2022 3:05 PM

Springbok Coach Jacques Nienaber is pleased with the opening week of the team’s preparation camp in Pretoria for the upcoming three-match series against Wales.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ria Ledwaba: Why are we changing Safa constitution every time we have elections?

9 June 2022 12:56 PM

Safa presidential hopeful Ria Ledwaba says the country is still speaking about the 1996 trophy because Bafana Bafana have not done well since.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Safa needs a leader who brings tools to fix problems - Steve Komphela

9 June 2022 12:39 PM

Komphela tells Clement Manyathela that the mother body needs a leader with a variety of expertise to boost the state of football in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: 'If it's purely for money it doesn't end well,' Rory McIlroy on LIV Golf

9 June 2022 9:39 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'No one was expecting this' - Boxing SA mourns Simiso Buthelezi's passing

9 June 2022 8:08 AM

Boxing SA acting CEO Eric Sithole says they will conduct an independent medical review of the incident.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ledwaba's court application against Safa seeks to limit presidential terms

8 June 2022 4:12 PM

Ria Ledwaba has decided to file a court application against SAFA's presidential elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Terrifying moment of boxer losing consciousness during fight goes viral

6 June 2022 9:38 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Swimming gets more inclusive thanks to Swimma Caps designed to fit natural hair

5 June 2022 11:03 AM

Swimma is a local company that sells swimming caps, goggles and shower caps that are designed to fit big and natural hair

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ramaphosa farm theft: Suspect admits to gold smuggling, denies Phala Phala theft

Local Business

YONELA DIKO: Has Arthur Fraser broken a decades-long norm for State Security?

Opinion Politics

Presidential council to rope in private sector to help struggling SOEs - Gordhan

Local

Smile and wave: David Sejobe spreads hope on Randburg streets

Local

EWN Highlights

Judgment reserved in the EFF vs AfriForum case

13 June 2022 7:35 PM

Can hiking interest rates really ward off inflation? Lesetja Kganyago explains

13 June 2022 7:27 PM

Make his day: five Father's Day gifts under R100

13 June 2022 5:38 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA