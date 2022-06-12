One person killed as EMS battle blaze at informal settlement near Kwa Mai Mai
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg emergency services have confirmed that one person has been killed following a fire that gutted an informal settlement near Kwa Mai Mai.
Fire and rescue teams have been battling the blaze since the early hours of Sunday morning.
It’s understood several people have been left injured after more than 400 homes were engulfed in the blaze.
EMS spokesperson nana Radebe said, “On arrival we found the whole area was affected. Four hundred to 450 shacks that have been affected. One person has died and 100 taken to hospital with minor injuries.”
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
Last year a raging fire in the same area destroyed hundreds of homes and claimed the lives of nine people.
KwaMaiMai was on 🔥 this morning - the scenes were harrowing. I pray there were no fatalities... 9 people died under the same circumstances in April last year 😔 #KwaMaiMai #Umndeni #NationalShutdown #Zulu The infrastructure is so poor, yet its our cultural mecca! Yhuu. My ❤💔 pic.twitter.com/wvhBd9fJ4R— Phumz 🌻 (@MaKhoza___) June 12, 2022
