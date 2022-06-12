Sunday Edition: A podcast wrap of our top news from the week
<u>Atul and RajeshGupta get nabbed</u>
Clement is joined by the legal journalist, Karyn Maughan, and the Director of Open Secrets Hennie van Vuuren to talk about the arrest of the Gupta brothers in UAE and the extradition process by the Justice Department.
<u>President Ramaphosa losing in the court of public opinion</u>
With the recent revelations by former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser regarding President Cyril Ramaphosa and the alleged cover-up of a 2020 theft from his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo, and the subsequent illegal investigation that followed it, it seems the president’s stock with the public has fallen. CapeTalk’s John Maytham spoke with Pierre de Vos about the potential fallout.
<u>Gauteng's most wanted criminal killed</u>
News broke of the killing of one of Gauteng’s most wanted criminals Mbuso Biyela who died during a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal. Biyela was linked to eight cases including the 2021 murder of a police officer. Mandy Weiner caught up with police spokesperson Brenda Murudili to unpack this case a little more.
Here’s their interview:
<u>New EU policy could force iPhones to use USB-C charger by 2024</u>
<u> </u> The European Union is set to introduce legislation that will make USB-C charging ports mandatory for smartphones and other devices sold in Europe by 2024. The initiative to introduce a "common charger" is meant to curb e-waste. This could become problematic for Apple, who still insist on using their proprietary Lightning connector for many of their devices.
<u>South Africans abroad given Afrikaans quiz before allowed to board</u> <u> </u>
South African authorities are investigating reports that South Africans living in London have been required to complete a general knowledge test in Afrikaans when flying on an Irish airline – presumably to prove their nationality. Thando and the breakfast team interrogated the issue in the interaction below:
<u>Darren “Whackead” Simpson has seen Top Gun: Maverick</u><u></u>
Whackhead calls the South African Air Force and asks for a job as a pilot now that he's seen Top Gun. Hilarity ensues.
