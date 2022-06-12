Gert Johan Coetzee: 'International stars like our style because it is different'
Fashion designer and businessperson Gert Johan Coetzee celebrates 12 years in the industry and recently launched his autumn/winter range, which is a partnership between Zebra Square Gallery, distributors of Chopard in Hyde Park Corner.
Gugu Mhlungu speaks to Coetzee to find out more on his on his latest collaborations and his future projects.
The showroom in LA is just link between South African fashion and American fashion. We get so many requests from major international starts asking to wear the clothes but the problem has always been the timeline. What happened is a quicker way of having some garments available.Gert Johan Coetzee, fashion designer and businessperson
For now it is just for styling magazines and for celebrities to wear and later we will go into actually selling clothes there. But we're anyway doing that with my online store that ships worldwide.Gert Johan Coetzee, fashion designer and businessperson
In recent years my design style has developed and influenced by the time I spend growing up on a farm and drawing inspiration from those nuances and simplicity of the quietness of my childhood.Gert Johan Coetzee, fashion designer and businessperson
Sometimes as creatives we go around and look for inspiration from all corners of the world but when reflect back to our roots, that is where the golden nugget is. It is something that has been picked up in recent years by international stars because it is something different, something that they don't have there and is something special.Gert Johan Coetzee, fashion designer and businessperson
Coetzee says as a child he never thought fashion design could become a career.
Listen below for the full interview...
