



The Weekend Breakfast's Gugs Mhlungu spoke Jen Thorpe - the author of Adulting 101 which is a book to help you navigate the tricky terrain of adulthood.

Thorpe guides you through everything you need to know from relationships, sex, work, health and money, to how government and the media work.

"It's a book that will help with some of the things that we all have to do, the boring parts of adulting but that you only learn the hard way." Jen Thorpe - author of Adulting 101

Thorpe also touches on grief - which many adults find challenging to navigate, whether it's personal grief, or that of a friend or a colleague. As one listener put it, "grief is a topic I wish I had learnt about earlier."

While Thorpe acknowledges the complexities around grief - she makes suggestions in her book on how people can generally deal with their own and that of others.

"It's not a computer game where you go from one level to the next and you finally finish it...grief isn't linear. It jumps around and somedays you can be in denial and other days you can be angry or sad..other days you can be trying to bargain with it..." Jen Thorpe - author of Adulting 101

You can listen to their conversation below:

This article first appeared on EWN : 'Grief is a topic I wish I had learnt about earlier' - Adulting 101