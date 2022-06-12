Report on Tshwane crash that claimed 15 lives to be released Friday - Mbalula





TSHWANE - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says the Road Accident Fund will be investigating the root cause of a crash that killed 15 people this week.

The minister says the horrific accident, which took place in Tshwane on the N-17 near Ga-rankuwa is yet another reminder that road safety is a collective responsibility, that requires all hands on deck.

On Friday, a bus and a truck were involved in a partial head-on collision - killing 15 people and leaving 42 with severe injuries.

Speaking at the Dr George Mukhari Hospital - where some of the injured passengers are receiving medical care - Mbalula said the report will be released on Friday.

I will release that report to the public to state exactly what happened in terms of the accident. The second part is what happens to those who were involved in the accident in terms of social insurance packages and that's where Road Accident Fund come in. Fikile Mbalula - Minister of Transport

The minister also called on motorists to be vigilant and to exercise caution on the roads.

