SIU: We can't do anything about OCJ IT tender unless matter is reported
JOHANNESBURG - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said it cannot comment on media reports of irregularities in the awarding of a R225 million IT contract by the Office of the Chief Justice.
The story reported by the Sunday Times states that the Office of the Chief Justice awarded an IT contract to multinational media and technology company Thomson Reuters.
It's alleged that three former employees of the office were set to gain from the contract.
The SIU's spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said that they could only investigate if and when a case was reported.
A _Sunday Times _report said that the OCJ's former CFO Casper Coetzer, former spokesperson Nathi Mncube and former case management director, Yvonne van Niekerk, participated in setting up the contract before resigning last month.
The Office of the Chief Justice released a statement saying that it was currently gathering all the relevant evidence needed and would update the public about the matter at an appropriate time.
Media statement by the Office of the Chief Justice, 12 June 2022. pic.twitter.com/GV2GWwq7j4— RSAJudiciary (@OCJ_RSA) June 12, 2022
Kganyago said that the SIU could not do anything unless the matter was reported to the investigating unit or if they have been asked to assist in the investigations.
This article first appeared on EWN : SIU: We can't do anything about OCJ IT tender unless matter is reported
